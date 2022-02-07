Saltbox TV Partners with Encore Creativity for 'Older Adults'

Saltbox TV, a production company and AVOD streaming service for older adults, formerly led by Ed Asner, has partnered with Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation's largest choral organization for adults over 55, to bring virtual music programs to older individuals.

The companies have joined forces to offer Encore Creativity's online Encore University to those living in retirement communities and at home. Encore University is a multidisciplinary arts enrichment program facilitated by top performers and educators to engage older adults in the comfort of their homes.

"In my 20 years of performing in senior communities, I've learned how important music and the arts are in their lives. Encore University is doing something bigger than they even know," said co-founder of Saltbox TV, Patty Carver.

In addition, the companies are exploring future partnership opportunities to create exclusive content specifically for Saltbox TV. "Saltbox TV is clearly aligned with Encore's mission, so we are thrilled with our partnership. Our joint efforts will further enhance the opportunities for older adults to engage in the arts, which is so important for their well-being," said Joshua Vickery, CEO of Encore Creativity for Older Adults.

About Saltbox TV

Saltbox TV https://www.saltboxtv.com/home is co-founded by husband & wife duo; TONY & GRAMMY Nominated Broadway/West End Producer, Jerry Goehring, and Patty Carver, national performer/writer. Saltbox TV will focus on creating originals featuring older renowned artists to attract an intergenerational audience via a mainstream, multi-platform approach. The streaming platform is dedicated to connecting older adults with diverse, informative, and engaging programs. Saltbox TV's user--friendly technology allows older adults nationwide to enjoy free and unlimited access to a robust selection of content. The company has become the trusted voice for entertainment in the aging & longevity industry.

About Encore Creativity for Older Adults

Founded in 2007, Encore Creativity for Older Adults, https://encorecreativity.org/ a nonprofit, has more than 1,500 singers in 26 in-person ensembles across the nation, including Chorales and ROCKS programs and Sentimental Journey Singers, a choir for those with early Alzheimer's and memory impairments, a vibrant online university, plus summer camp, winter retreat and travel abroad programs. Encore is committed to its mission to provide an excellent and accessible arts education program for older adults regardless of ability or experience.