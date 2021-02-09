SWAP Series Sings The Dolly Parton Songbook This Week
Streaming February 11 at 8pm.
This Thursday, SWAP premieres it's performance of The Dolly Parton Songbook on YouTube! We take a look at some of the 75 year old artist's massive catalog dating back to the mid-60s. 17+ musicians of various identities and expressions bring intentionally new interpretations to some of Dolly's hits, B-sides, and forgotten gems.
SWAP (Songs With Another Perspective) is a performance series that exists in live and digital formats with a purpose to present pods of popular music in order to highlight strengths, shortcomings, and all those delicious, twisted up intersections of multicultural truths within our musical zeitgeist.
SWAP does this by birthing beloved melodies anew through a diverse group of musicians. Interpretations are intentionally different than their original versions so that the viewer may consider points of view they hadn't before and embrace a "yes also" view of the music and, hopefully, a "yes also" of the world at large.
The free streaming event is produced and directed by Alex Beck (The Happiest Millionaire) and features the talents of Garrett Bruce, Darius Anthony Harper, Brittany Scovens, Thomas Scovens, Vanessa Pereda, Samy Nour Younes, Brad Greer, Andrea Horne, Kerry Ipema, Cat Rakowski, Marcus Milius, Johnnie Bankens, Michael Cummings, Will Shishmanian, Cassandra Sandberg, Matt Simons, John Charles McLaughlin, Willie Dee, and Belén Moyano.
Poster Art by Ben Rodrigo.
Join us for the premiere at 8pm EST on Thursday, February 11th! There will be a live chat with the opportunity to engage with the artists. Show Link: https://youtu.be/zJssrLPQ4ks
