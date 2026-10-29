SWAN LAKE to Make Bronx Debut at Lehman Center

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts presents Swan Lake on Thursday, December 10, 2026, at 7PM at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd West, Bronx, New York 10468.

Set to Pyotr Tchaikovsky's score, this beloved ballet tells the enchanting story of Prince Siegfried and the Swan Queen Odette, whose love is tested by magic, deception, and destiny. Renowned for its breathtaking choreography, graceful swan corps, and stunning costumes, Swan Lake remains one of the most celebrated works in classical ballet.

Standard admission is $33.35, and tickets can be purchased here. $10 admission is available for children under 10. Call the Box Office at (718) 960-8833 to arrange for children's tickets.

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