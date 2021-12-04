SUPERSIZED WOMEN OF COMEDY Set for Metropolitan Zoom This Saturday

Metropolitan Zoom and producer Bernie Furshpan presents Supersized Women of Comedy in a live virtual venue experience with an exclusive VIP meet and greet after the show.

"Supersized Women of Comedy : They're FLABulous!" explores perceived beauty standards of society through stand up, improv, unique characters and musical comedy. The show is "a fun-filled romp into the minds of some of New York's finest female comedians."

Comic shero and headliner Mary Dimino is a familiar face on television, with credits including Comedy Central, NBC's Today, FOX's Laughs, HBO's Chris Rock Show, The Dr Oz Show, PBS, VH-1, Conan O'Brien, sketches on The Late Show and dozens of national commercials. Mary Dimino is the winner of a MAC Award for Best Female Comedian and FringeNYC Best Solo Show Overall Excellence Award for her one-woman off-Broadway play Scared Skinny.

Feature act Randi Kaplan, a finalist in Last Comic Standing, has been seen on The Tonight Show, At Home with Amy Sedaris, The Iliza Schlesinger Sketch Show, and the new Tina Fey series Girls5eva, currently seen on Peacock.

Host for the evening, Tracy Rosenberg, has been seen in the off-Broadway hits My Big Gay Italian Funeral and My Big Gay Italian Wedding. She has also appeared at The Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

Supersized Women of Comedy include a full cast of comedic powerhouses such as Jess Miller (Women in Comedy Festival, winner Ladies Room Comedy Festival), Carolann Valentino (VH-1, Comcast, CBS, Winner Canadian Fringe), Sandy Ehlers (ABC's The View, Comic Strip Live), Rhonda Hansome (Backstage Bistro Award, The Joan Rivers Show), and musical director Steven Rosenberg (Little Shop of Horrors, South Pacific).

The event takes place Saturday December 4th

9:30pm showtime.

For tickets and more information please go to:

https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/supersized-comedy-120421/dates/Dec-04-2021_at_0930PM