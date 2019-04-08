SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL North American Tour Dates Announced

The upcoming North American Tour of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical announces touring engagements for the 2019-2020 season.

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical will hold technical rehearsals and tour kickoff performances at RBTL's Auditorium Theater in Rochester, NY (October 1-6, 2019) prior to the official tour press opening at the Connor Palace in Cleveland, OH (October 8-27, 2019). A list of tour dates for the 2019-2020 season is below. Casting will be announced later.

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

SUMMER features a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others and is directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Robert Brill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis. This tour is produced by produced by the Dodgers and Tommy Mottola.

TOURING ENGAGEMENTS FOR 2019-2020 SEASON

October 1-6, 2019 / Rochester, NY / RBTL Auditorium / Tech Rehearsals & Kickoff Performances

October 8-27 / Cleveland, OH / Connor Palace / Official Tour Press Opening

November 5-24 / Los Angeles, CA / Hollywood Pantages

December 3-29 / San Francisco, CA / SHN Golden Gate Theatre

December 31, 2019-January 5, 2020 / Seattle, WA / Paramount Theatre

January 7-12 / Tempe, AZ / ASU Gammage

January 15-26 / St. Louis, MO / Fabulous Fox Theatre

January 28-February 9 / Denver, CO / Buell Theatre

February 11-23 / Chicago, IL / Broadway in Chicago

March 24-29 / Schenectady, NY / Proctors

March 31-April 5 / Dayton, OH / Schuster Center

April 7-12 / Pittsburgh, PA / Benedum Center

April 14-19 / Baltimore, MD / Hippodrome

April 28-May 3 / West Palm Beach, FL / Kravis Center

May 5-10 / Tampa, FL / Straz Center

May 12-17 / Miami, FL / Adrienne Arsht Center

May 19-24 / Greenville, SC / Peace Center

June 2-7 / Philadelphia, PA / Academy of Music

June 9-21 / Detroit, MI / Fisher Theatre

June 23-28 / Atlanta, GA / Fox Theatre

July 14-19 / Minneapolis, MN / Orpheum Theatre

August 4-16 / Boston, MA / Citizens Bank Opera House

Additional engagements to be announced

http://thedonnasummermusical.com/





