SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL North American Tour Dates Announced
The upcoming North American Tour of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical announces touring engagements for the 2019-2020 season.
SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical will hold technical rehearsals and tour kickoff performances at RBTL's Auditorium Theater in Rochester, NY (October 1-6, 2019) prior to the official tour press opening at the Connor Palace in Cleveland, OH (October 8-27, 2019). A list of tour dates for the 2019-2020 season is below. Casting will be announced later.
She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.
SUMMER features a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others and is directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Robert Brill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis. This tour is produced by produced by the Dodgers and Tommy Mottola.
TOURING ENGAGEMENTS FOR 2019-2020 SEASON
October 1-6, 2019 / Rochester, NY / RBTL Auditorium / Tech Rehearsals & Kickoff Performances
October 8-27 / Cleveland, OH / Connor Palace / Official Tour Press Opening
November 5-24 / Los Angeles, CA / Hollywood Pantages
December 3-29 / San Francisco, CA / SHN Golden Gate Theatre
December 31, 2019-January 5, 2020 / Seattle, WA / Paramount Theatre
January 7-12 / Tempe, AZ / ASU Gammage
January 15-26 / St. Louis, MO / Fabulous Fox Theatre
January 28-February 9 / Denver, CO / Buell Theatre
February 11-23 / Chicago, IL / Broadway in Chicago
March 24-29 / Schenectady, NY / Proctors
March 31-April 5 / Dayton, OH / Schuster Center
April 7-12 / Pittsburgh, PA / Benedum Center
April 14-19 / Baltimore, MD / Hippodrome
April 28-May 3 / West Palm Beach, FL / Kravis Center
May 5-10 / Tampa, FL / Straz Center
May 12-17 / Miami, FL / Adrienne Arsht Center
May 19-24 / Greenville, SC / Peace Center
June 2-7 / Philadelphia, PA / Academy of Music
June 9-21 / Detroit, MI / Fisher Theatre
June 23-28 / Atlanta, GA / Fox Theatre
July 14-19 / Minneapolis, MN / Orpheum Theatre
August 4-16 / Boston, MA / Citizens Bank Opera House
Additional engagements to be announced
http://thedonnasummermusical.com/