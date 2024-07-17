STRING Studio Cast Recording Out Now; Theatrical Licensing Now Available

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatrical licensing for the musical, String, with book by Sarah Hammond, and music and lyrics by Adam Gown, is now available, alongside the release of its six-song original studio cast recording. A unique blend of mythological and modern storytelling, String has captivated audiences and is now poised to be a standout addition to both professional and non-professional theatre seasons worldwide.

The original studio cast recording of String is now available via Spotify, Apple Music, and other digital platforms. The cast recording, produced by Frank Galgano, Adam Gwon and Sarah Hammond—and recorded at the legendary Power Station studio features renowned Broadway talents such as Ciara Renée (Frozen), Mary Kate Morrissey (Wicked), Kuhoo Verma (Octet, The Big Sick), Katie Thompson (Oklahoma), Diana Huey (Little Mermaid 1st National Tour), Raymond J. Lee (Sweeney Todd), Jimmy Brewer (Shucked) and Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade). The album features orchestrations by Frank Galgano & Matt Castle, with an eight-person chorus and a six-piece band. This high-quality production adds depth and vibrancy to an already remarkable musical experience.

String is a captivating musical where myth and modernity intertwine. On a starry mountaintop, three sisters—goddesses known as the Fates—spin, measure, and snip the strings of life for every human on earth. After angering Zeus, they find themselves banished to a modern office building in the mortal world, where they continue their work hidden among the mortals whose destinies they weave. When the eldest sister meets a security guard in the building and falls in love, she steals his string to keep him at her side, threatening the fabric of the universe.

String had its world premiere at the Village Theatre in Washington. Among its growing list of accolades, String is the recipient of the Richard Rodgers Award, the Frederick Loewe Award, and was a selection for the National Alliance of Musical Theatre Festival.

String boasts an impressive creative team, including book writer Sarah Hammond (Green Girl; Pete the Cat) and composer Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days; Scotland, PA). Gwon describes the score as “a mash-up of contemporary, character-driven musical theater writing, and epic, choral ensemble work—a unique musical universe that touches both the mythological and the mundane.” Hammond notes, “With three strong female characters at the center, a flexible ensemble, a good dose of humor, and some stunning ensemble work, it makes a great show for theater companies or schools.”

“We are thrilled to welcome String into our catalogue and, moreover, to support the work of artists like Sarah and Adam,” says Ted Chapin, chief executive officer of BLG. “This imaginative and heartfelt musical embodies the perfect blend of rich characters and theatrical storytelling, making it an exceptional addition to theatre seasons everywhere.”

is a composer and lyricist whose musicals have been produced on six continents in more than half-a-dozen languages. Off-Broadway: Scotland, PA (Roundabout Theatre – Drama Desk Award nomination, NYT Critic’s Pick), Ordinary Days (Roundabout Theatre, Keen Company revival - Drama League Award nomination), Old Jews Telling Jokes (Westside Theatre, NYT Critic’s Pick); Regional: Witnesses (California Center for the Arts – Craig Noel Award, Outstanding New Musical), String (Village Theatre), Cake Off (Signature Theatre - Helen Hayes Award nomination, Bucks County Playhouse), Cloudlands (South Coast Rep), The Boy Detective Fails (Signature Theatre), Bernice Bobs Her Hair (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma); West End: Ordinary Days (Trafalgar Studios). Honors include the Kleban, Ebb, Loewe, and Richard Rodgers Awards, Second Stage Theatre's Donna Perret Rosen Award, Weston Playhouse New Musical Award, ASCAP Harold Adamson Award, MAC John Wallowitch Award. Recordings include: Ordinary Days(Ghostlight Records), Audra McDonald's Go Back Home (Nonesuch), Artists in Residence (Broadway Records), The Essential Liz Callaway (Working Girl Records), Over the Moon: The Broadway Lullaby Album. Adam has been a fellow at MacDowell, Hermitage Artist Retreat, the O’Neill, and the Dramatists Guild.

is a playwright and musical theater writer originally from South Carolina, now based in South Philadelphia. Sarah's honors include the Kleban Award, the Richard Rodgers Award, Heideman Award, Samuel French Off-Off-Broadway Festival Winner, the Loewe Prize, and a seven-year residency at New Dramatists. Her plays include Green Girl (SPF at The Public), Circus Tracks (Live Girls! Theater, Outcry Theater), House on Stilts (South Coast Rep Commission), Kudzu (Trustus), and others. Sarah’s musicals are String (Village Theatre), Barefoot Persephone, Wind-Up Girl, Pete the Cat (TheaterWorksUSA National Tour; Lucille Lortel Theatre, Concord Theatricals) and Pete the Cat’s Big Hollywood Adventure (TheaterWorksUSA National Tour). She has held residencies at MacDowell, Space on Ryder Farm, Ars Nova’s Uncharted, and the Dramatists Guild.

For more information on licensing String, please visit: www.broadwaylicensing.com.