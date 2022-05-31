STRANGER SINGS THE PARODY MUSICAL Announces New Productions in London, Australia & Off-Broadway

The award-winning, hit Off-Broadway show Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical announced today it is taking over the world, with all new productions this fall in London and Australia, and a return Off-Broadway.



The London production will set the off-kilter world of Stranger Sings! within a maze of disused railway arches underneath Waterloo Station. Directed by Ellis Kerkhoven (Nightshade, Who Put Bella In The Wych Elm?), Stranger Sings! will play The Vaults (Launcelot Street, SE1 7AD), London's home for immersive theatre and alternative arts, for 13 weeks, October 5 - December 31, 2022. For more information on the London production, including to purchase tickets, now available, please visit: StrangerSingsUK.com.



Turning the Down Under Upside Down, Australia's Salty Theatre will feature an all new production in Melbourne at the historic Meat Market (3 Blackwood Street). Directed by Ashley Taylor Tickell (Top Gun! The Musical - AD/Choreographer), Stranger Sings! will play November 3-19, 2022, with additional Australian plans to be announced. For more information on the Australian production please visit: StrangerSingsAU.com.



A return Off-Broadway in New York is planned for this fall, in a venue to be announced. For more information, and to sign up for the latest news, please visit StrangerSingsTheMusical.com.



Winner of seven 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards including 'Best New Musical', Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, written by Jonathan Hogue, had a smash hit Off-Broadway run at The Players Theatre last summer directed by Nick Flatto. The production released an Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording last fall, available on all major platforms.



"We are thrilled by the enthusiastic response to Stranger Sings! through social media and with our original cast album, and we can't wait to bring our hilarious upside down parody musical to fans across the world! We thank the creatives and cast involved in our NY debut last summer, and express our gratitude to our international fan base for helping make this show a global phenomenon," said creator Jonathan Hogue and original Off-Broadway director Nick Flatto.



Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy 80's glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, indulgent pop culture references, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe... justice for everyone's favorite frumpy ginger, Barb Holland.



For more information, please visit StrangerSingsTheMusical.com.