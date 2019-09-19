STORY PIRATES Bonus Podcast Episode Features Contest Winner Today

"The Knight's Pet Dragon," a hilarious and wildly inventive tale created by a kid, is featured on today's bonus episode of their top-rated Story Pirates Podcast. Otis, a 4-year-old author from Maine, wrote the winning story submitted for the recent Story Pirates writing contest celebrating the DVD and Blu-Ray release of THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2.

Last month, kids across the United States (via their parents and caregivers) submitted hundreds of stories on a theme that relates directly to the hit animated family movie: "What Do Your Pets Do When You're Not at Home?"

Otis' story follows the misadventures of a knight's pet dragon, who eats the mailman and causes mayhem on the playground with his dragon friends. The story takes a dramatic twist, and things are cleaned up and the mail is delivered. "We really loved this story because it's such a creative spin on the idea of what pets do when we are not around," says Lee Overtree, co-founder of The Story Pirates. "It's set in medieval times, and the pet is a dragon. It's an interesting story, and we thought it would be so much fun to perform it." In fact, the Story Pirates will perform Otis' tale in person for him soon. Today's bonus episode, hosted by Lee Overtree and Meghan O'Neill, also includes a reprise from season 2: "Turtle Beach," about a girl and her pet turtle, written by 11-year-old Regan from Utah.

The Story Pirates are a group of top comedians, musicians, best-selling authors, and world-class teachers who partner with schools to help tens of thousands of kids write original stories.Then they adapt these kids' stories into a critically acclaimed series of books, a sold-out national tour, award-winning albums featuring guest artists like Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the #1 podcast for kids and families. Presented by Gimlet Media, their podcast has been downloaded more than 10 million times. In addition, Story Pirates Changemakers, the non-profit arm of the organization, have brought life-changing literacy programs to more than 500,000 students.

The Story Pirates are always looking for great stories from kids. Young authors are invited to submit their tales anytime at StoryPirates.com. Check the website for the latest news about the Story Pirates Podcast, music, books and their upcoming fall performances in Los Angeles and New York City.





