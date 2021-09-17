STARS IN THE HOUSE to Host Game Night With Casts of LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE & THE WALTONS

Hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that they will host a special Game Night with the members of the original casts of two of the most beloved television shows of all time - "Little House on the Prairie," and the "The Waltons," in a fun-filled episode of "Stars In The House" Tuesday, September 21st to benefit The Actors Fund.

Original cast members of "Little House on the Prairie," including Melissa Gilbert (Laura Ingalls Wilder); Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson); Matthew Laborteaux (Albert Quinn Ingalls); and Karen Grassle (Caroline Ingalls) will take on cast members from "The Waltons," including Judy Norton (Mary Ellen Walton); Kami Cotler (Elizabeth Walton); Eric Scott (Benjamin Walton) and Leslie Winston (Cindy Brunson Walton) in an evening of nostalgic fun and games, to raise money for The Actors Fund.

The episode will livestream at 8pm EST on Tuesday, September 21st on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and make donations. "Little House on the Prairie" follows the life and adventures of the Ingalls family in the 19th Century American midwest. "The Waltons" follows the life and trials of the 1930's and 1940's Virginia mountain family through financial depression and World War II.

As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays and Tuesdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com. For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.