SPOTLIGHT ON PLAYS Continues With UNCLE VANYA, Starring Alan Cumming, Samira Wiley, Constance Wu and More

The "Spotlight on Plays" series continues with Anton Chekov's UNCLE VANYA on Thursday, November 19 at 8PM EST/ 5PM PST. This is a world premiere of Neil LaBute's adaptation of Chekov's masterpiece, directed by Danya Taymor.

The production stars Tony Award winner Alan Cumming as "Uncle Vanya," Academy Award winner Ellen Burstyn as "Maria," Manik Choksi as "Waffles," K. Todd Freeman as "Serebryakov," Mia Katigbak as "Marina," Anson Mount as "Astrov," Samira Wiley as "Sonya," Constance Wu as "Yelena." Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert is the Narrator.

The "Spotlight on Plays" events are livestreamed at 8PM EST/5PM PST. UNCLE VANYA will be available until Monday, November 23. Tickets for all events are on sale now and sold exclusively on TodayTix. Ticket buyers can access the events through the TodayTix app or todaytix.com at a "Pay What You Can" rate starting at $5. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.

The fall series will continue with a reunion with the original Broadway cast of Donald Margulies' TIME STANDS STILL (December 3) and Robert's O'Hara's BARBECUE (December 10).

In spring 2021, the series will continue with seven plays: ANGRY, RAUCOUS AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS by Pearl Cleage; THE THANKSGIVING PLAY by Larissa Fasthorse; WATCH ON THE RHINE by Lillian Hellman; THE OHIO STATE MURDERS by Adrienne Kennedy; DEAR ELIZABETH by Sarah Ruhl; THE BALTIMORE WALTZ by Paula Vogel and THE SISTERS ROSENSWEIG by Wendy Wasserstein. Further details including additional dates, directors and casting will be announced shortly.

To learn more about "Spotlight on Plays" series, visit Broadways Best Shows Spotlight on Plays.

