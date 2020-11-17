SPOTLIGHT ON PLAYS Continues With UNCLE VANYA, Starring Alan Cumming, Samira Wiley, Constance Wu and More
UNCLE VANYA will be presented on Thursday, November 19 at 5PM PT/8PM PT.
The "Spotlight on Plays" series continues with Anton Chekov's UNCLE VANYA on Thursday, November 19 at 8PM EST/ 5PM PST. This is a world premiere of Neil LaBute's adaptation of Chekov's masterpiece, directed by Danya Taymor.
The production stars Tony Award winner Alan Cumming as "Uncle Vanya," Academy Award winner Ellen Burstyn as "Maria," Manik Choksi as "Waffles," K. Todd Freeman as "Serebryakov," Mia Katigbak as "Marina," Anson Mount as "Astrov," Samira Wiley as "Sonya," Constance Wu as "Yelena." Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert is the Narrator.
The "Spotlight on Plays" events are livestreamed at 8PM EST/5PM PST. UNCLE VANYA will be available until Monday, November 23. Tickets for all events are on sale now and sold exclusively on TodayTix. Ticket buyers can access the events through the TodayTix app or todaytix.com at a "Pay What You Can" rate starting at $5. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.
The fall series will continue with a reunion with the original Broadway cast of Donald Margulies' TIME STANDS STILL (December 3) and Robert's O'Hara's BARBECUE (December 10).
In spring 2021, the series will continue with seven plays: ANGRY, RAUCOUS AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS by Pearl Cleage; THE THANKSGIVING PLAY by Larissa Fasthorse; WATCH ON THE RHINE by Lillian Hellman; THE OHIO STATE MURDERS by Adrienne Kennedy; DEAR ELIZABETH by Sarah Ruhl; THE BALTIMORE WALTZ by Paula Vogel and THE SISTERS ROSENSWEIG by Wendy Wasserstein. Further details including additional dates, directors and casting will be announced shortly.
To learn more about "Spotlight on Plays" series, visit Broadways Best Shows Spotlight on Plays.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stephen Sondheim, Renée Fleming, David Foster, Josh Groban & More to Take Part in NY Philharmonic Virtual Gala
The New York Philharmonic will present its first-ever virtual gala, NY Phil ️ NYC, celebrating New York City, on November 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Feature...
BWW Exclusive: Listen to Tracks from All Five Tony Nominees for Best Original Score
2020 has proven to be an exceptional year for the Tony Awards and the nominees in the category of Best Original Score are equally exceptional. In a ca...
VIDEO: On This Day, November 14- CHICAGO Returns to Broadway
On this day in 1996, Broadway welcomed a razzle dazzle Broadway revival of Chicago! ...
30 Ovation-Worthy Quotes About the Theatre
The theatre, the theatre... let's talk about the theatre! Today BroadwayWorld is celebrating out favorite art form with a collection of our favorite q...
VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage Season 2 Winner Tommy Kaiser's Journey to the Top
Congratulations to Tommy Kaiser, the college winner of Next on Stage! Look back at his journey throughout the competition from week 1 to the grand fin...
Breaking: MTC Plans to Bring LACKAWANNA BLUES and HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE to Broadway in 2021-22 Season; Plus Premiere Simon Stephens' MORNING SUN
Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) just announced plans for four Manhattan Theatre Club productions in the 2021-202...