SPONGEBOB, THE BAND'S VISIT, HAMILTON, and More Announced For Broadway in Hollywood Lineup!

The Hollywood Pantages, a Nederlander Theatre, has announced the BROADWAY IN HOLLYWOOD 2019-20 Season, consisting of eight Los Angeles premieres, all direct from Broadway. This season will mark the first time Los Angeles Theatre audiences will have regular access to Broadway National Tours at both the Pantages and Dolby Theatres in Hollywood. 8 great shows, 2 iconic theatres, one blockbuster season.

Pantages Theatre General Manager Jeff Loeb states, "There are so many new and amazing experiences in store for our audiences this season - it's almost impossible to pinpoint what to celebrate first! By working with our neighbors at the Dolby Theatre to add this gorgeous venue to our family of presenting theatres, we have entered a world of endless theatrical possibilities. More shows. Longer runs. Endless memories - all while staying rooted in the neighborhood we love. Hollywood is the entertainment capital of the world and we are so excited to now be presenting shows at two iconic venues less than a mile apart from each other on Hollywood Boulevard. We are so excited to present the best of Broadway in the heart of Hollywood."

Pantages Theatre will play host to the first three shows of the new 2019-20 Season. Disney's FROZEN, last year's biggest Broadway musical hit, will cast an icy spell across Los Angeles this holiday season as the ©Oscar®-winning film comes to life with the scale and spectacle only Disney Theatrical can deliver. Donna Summer, the disco icon with the voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva will have her life story come to life in the most electric way possible when SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical makes its L.A. debut. From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, ANASTASIA will transport us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s.

Continuing the BROADWAY IN HOLLYWOOD season at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood will truly intersect with Broadway when MEAN GIRLS, the record-breaking new musical comedy based on the hit Paramount Pictures film and featuring a book by nine-time Emmy® Award winner Tina Fey, makes its L.A. debut. Come get away from it all and put your mind on island time as Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE brings you a change in latitude and a change in attitude. The critically-acclaimed creative team who brought the epic production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I and South Pacific to L.A. return with the Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, helmed by Bartlett Sher. THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, the critically acclaimed, award-winning new musical adapted from the beloved Nickelodeon series, and hailed by The New York Times as "brilliant" and "effervescent candy-for-the-spirit" by New York Magazine makes its L.A. Premiere. And lastly, THE BAND'S VISIT, the 10-time Tony Award-winning BEST MUSICAL, will celebrate the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

HAMILTON will return to Los Angeles at the Pantages in March of 2020 as an additional event. Season Ticket Holders who purchase a 2019-20 season package will have priority access to HAMILTON. Detailed ticketing information will be announced later this season.

Season Ticket Packages are available now at www.HollywoodPantages.com/SeasonPackages or www.BroadwayInHollywood.com or by phone at 866-755-BWAY (2929) (M-F; 8am-6pm PT). Current Season Ticket Holders can renew their tickets beginning today. New customers may purchase new season packages beginning today as well. Season Ticket Holders lock in the best seats at the best prices and enjoy benefits such as complimentary ticket exchanges online and at the box office, lost ticket insurance and 24/7 account access. Season Ticket Holders are also guaranteed priority access to added events. Mobile Tickets offer Season Ticket Holders greater security and flexibility, as well as greater ease in managing season tickets.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You