SPAMILTON Sets Chicago Closing After Seven-Month Run

Today, the producers of "Spamilton," the critically acclaimed parody of "Hamilton," announced an October 8 closing date for the Chicago run at the Royal George Theatre (1641 N. Halsted).

Created by Tony Award honoree Gerard Alessandrini, the mastermind behind "Forbidden Broadway," "Spamilton" officially opened in Chicago on March 12 to rave reviews.

The all-Chicago cast includes Becca Brown, Aaron Holland, Adam LaSalle, Yando Lopez, Gabriel Mudd and David Robbins. Original cast members include Donterrio Johnson, Michelle Lauto and ERIC ANDREw Lewis.

The final tickets for "Spamilton" are available now. The final performance takes place Sunday, October 8 at 5 p.m. Tickets ($59 - $99) can be purchased at the Royal George Theatre's box office online, at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 312.988.9000.

"After seven great months in Chicago here at the Royal George with our talented local cast, we feel very lucky to have been so well-received for so long," said Alessandrini. "While it's bittersweet to be leaving the Windy City, we're thrilled about the next steps for 'Spamilton,' including continuing our open run in New York and opening the Los Angeles production in November."

"Spamilton," which was initially scheduled in New York as an exclusive 18-performance off-Broadway engagement, has extended three times and is now playing its seventeenth smash month of an open engagement at the 47th Street Theatre in the heart of New York's Theatre District. The New York production earned rave reviews across-the-board, with Ben Brantley of The New York Times calling it "smart, silly and convulsively funny!" and Lin-Manuel Miranda exclaiming "I laughed my brains out!" In its Chicago premiere, the local cast received additional acclaim, with critics hailing the production "endlessly entertaining" (Performink), "A Must-See!" (BroadwayWorld.com), and "razor sharp and filled with wit and humor" (Chicago Theatre Review). On opening night, cast members from the Chicago production of "Hamilton" were in the audience, and following the performance Wayne Brady called the production "Amazing! It's the perfect blend of funny and parody. Go see 'Spamilton!' This fall, "Spamilton" makes its West Coast debut at the Kirk Douglas Theatre with Center Theatre Group November 5 - December 31, 2017.

In addition to Alessandrini, the creative team includes Gerry McIntyre (Choreography), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), Milo Blue (Scenic Design), Andy Kloubec (Lighting Design), Matt Reich (Sound Design), Jamie Karas (Prop Design), Leah Munsey-Konops (Wig Design), Fred Barton (Musical Director), and Richard Danley and Fred Barton (Musical Arrangements).

"Spamilton" is produced in Chicago by John Freedson, David Zippel, Gerard Alessandrini, Margaret Cotter and Liberty Theatricals, in association with JAM Theatricals. Brandon Kinley and Keirsten Hodgens are the understudies for the production.

The performance schedule for "Spamilton" is as follows: Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. For additional details, visit Ticketmaster.com or TheRoyalGeorgeTheatre.com. For more information, visit Spamilton.com.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Related Articles