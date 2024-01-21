SPAMALOT on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Get all the details you need about Spamalot on Broadway.

By: Jan. 21, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 2 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring

Spamalot Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
SPAMALOT on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Spamalot on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Spamalot playing on Broadway?

Spamalot is running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre. It is located at 246 West 44th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to Spamalot on Broadway?

The St. James Theatre is a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7) and 49th Street (N, R, W).

Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.

When did Spamalot open on Broadway?

The current revival of Spamalot began previews at the St. James Theatre on October 31, 2023 and opened on November 16, 2023.

The original Broadway production opened at the Shubert Theatre on March 17, 2005 and ran for 34 previews and 1575 regular performances.

Is Spamalot playing outside of New York City?

Not yet. The revival has not yet announced a national tour or plans for additional productions.

Before Broadway, this production ran at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

What is Spamalot based on?

Spamalot is lovingly ripped from the 1975 film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. The plot is loosely based on the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table.

Do you have to know the movie to enjoy Spamalot?

Abosolutely not, though Monty Python fans will certainly recognize many of the scenes in the musical.

What is Spamalot about?

Spamalot tells the tale of King Arthur and his knights of the Round Table as they embark on a quest to find the Holy Grail. Throughout the musical, King Arthur encounters various comical characters and absurd situations, including the Knights Who Say "Ni," the Black Knight, the Lady of the Lake, and the Killer Rabbit.

Who wrote Spamalot?

Spamalot features a book and lyrics by Monty Python member Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. 

Spamalot

How long is Spamalot?

Spamalot is 2 hours and 20 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

What days of the week does Spamalot play on Broadway?

Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.

Who are the characters in Spamalot?

Characters in Spamalot include: King Arthur, Sir Lancelot, Sir Robin, Sir Dennis Galahad, Sir Bedevere, Patsy, The Lady of the Lake, and the Historian/Herbert

Who was in the original Broadway revival cast of Spamlot? 

The original Broadway revival cast includes: Christopher Fitzgerald, James Monroe Iglehart, Taran Killam, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Ethan Slater, Jimmy Smagula, Michael Urie, and Nik Walker.

Is the original cast still in Spamalot?

While most of the original cast remains, both Taran Killam and Michael Urie have played their final performances.

Spamalot

What songs are in Spamalot?

Musical numbers in Spamalot include:

Overture – Orchestra
"Fisch Schlapping Song" – Mayor, Ensemble
"Monk's Chant" – Monks
"King Arthur’s Song" – King Arthur, Patsy
"He Is Not Dead Yet" – Not Dead Fred, Lancelot, Robin, Men
"Come with Me" – Lady of the Lake
"Laker Girls" – King Arthur, Patsy, Laker Girls
"The Song That Goes Like This" – Galahad, Lady of the Lake, Women
"All for One" – King Arthur, Patsy, Robin, Lancelot, Galahad, Bedevere
"Knights of the Round Table/The Song That Goes like this (Reprise)" – King Arthur, Patsy, Lancelot, Robin, Galahad, Bedevere, Lady of the Lake, Company
"Find Your Grail" – Lady of the Lake, King Arthur, Company
"Run Away" – The French Taunter, French Guards, King Arthur, Patsy, Robin, Lancelot,
Galahad, Bedevere, Company
"Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" – Patsy, King Arthur, Men
"Brave Sir Robin" – Minstrels
"You Won't Succeed on Broadway" – Robin, Ensemble
"Whatever Happened to My Part?" – Lady of the Lake
"Where Are You?" – Prince Herbert
"His Name Is Lancelot" – Lancelot, Prince Herbert, Men
"I'm All Alone" – King Arthur, Patsy, Men
"Twice in Every Show" - King Arthur, Lady of The Lake
"The Grail" – King Arthur, Patsy, Lancelot, Robin, Galahad, Bedevere
"Finale" – Herbert, Lancelot, Robin, King Arthur, Lady of the Lake, Company
"Always Look on the Bright Side of Life (Company Bow)" – Company

Does Spamalot have a cast recording?

Not yet. The current revival has not yet been recorded, but you can enjoy the Original Cast Recording from 2005:

Did Spamalot win any awards?

The revival of Spamalot has not yet been eligible for any major thetare awards, but it will be in Spring 2024. 

The original production was nominated for 14 Tony Awards and won in three categories, including Best Musical.

Can I bring my child to Spamalot?

Yes! Spamalot is recommended for ages 9+. Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theater.

Check out more Broadway age recomendations.

How do I get tickets to Spamalot?

You can get tickets to Spamalot and every other Broadway show here. 

Does Spamalot have a lottery?

Yes! A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $44 each. Rush tickets will be sold in-person at the St. James Theatre box office (246 West 44th Street) for $39 each. The box office opens at 10AM ET Monday through Saturday and 12PM ET on Sunday. Each person can purchase up to two tickets for that day's performance on a first-come, first-served basis. Locations and number of tickets based on availability; seats may be partial view.

View a full list of Broadway lottery and rush policies.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on Spamalot here!




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: David Hyde Pierce Visits SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Photos: David Hyde Pierce Visits SPAMALOT on Broadway

See photos of David Hyde Pierce visiting Spamalot on Broadway!

2
Photos: Alex Brightman Takes First Bows in SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Photos: Alex Brightman Takes First Bows in SPAMALOT on Broadway

Alex Brightman made his triumphant return to the court of Camelot as Sir Lancelot in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python’s SPAMALOT. Check out photos from the big night!

3
Photo: Hannah Waddingham Visits SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Photo: Hannah Waddingham Visits SPAMALOT on Broadway

Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham visited Spamalot on Broadway!

4
Ethan Slater Will Be Out of SPAMALOT Until January 21 Photo
Ethan Slater Will Be Out of SPAMALOT Until January 21

Ethan Slater, who currently stars as Historian/Herbert in Spamalot on Broadway, has revealed that he will be out of the show for upcoming performances in January. Slater shared on Instagram that he will return on January 21.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Spamalot Find Your Grail Mug Spamalot Find Your Grail Mug
Spamalot Shrubbery Tote Spamalot Shrubbery Tote
Spamalot Logo Tee Spamalot Logo Tee
Spamalot Logo Magnet Spamalot Logo Magnet

From This Author - Sidney Paterra

Sidney is a Contributing Editor at BroadwayWorld and has been a superfan of theatre and all things Broadway for her entire life. She joined the BroadwayWolrd team as an Assistant Editor in 2021. Origi... Sidney Paterra">(read more about this author)

Photos & Video: Celebrate 60 Years of HELLO, DOLLY!Photos & Video: Celebrate 60 Years of HELLO, DOLLY!
What We Know So Far About the Return of SUNSET BOULEVARDWhat We Know So Far About the Return of SUNSET BOULEVARD
Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
MTA Opens Public Comment Period for New NYC Congestion TollsMTA Opens Public Comment Period for New NYC Congestion Tolls

Videos

Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Video
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
HARMONY

Recommended For You