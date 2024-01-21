SPAMALOT on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Spamalot on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Spamalot playing on Broadway?

Spamalot is running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre. It is located at 246 West 44th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to Spamalot on Broadway?

The St. James Theatre is a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7) and 49th Street (N, R, W).

Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.

When did Spamalot open on Broadway?

The current revival of Spamalot began previews at the St. James Theatre on October 31, 2023 and opened on November 16, 2023.

The original Broadway production opened at the Shubert Theatre on March 17, 2005 and ran for 34 previews and 1575 regular performances.

Is Spamalot playing outside of New York City?

Not yet. The revival has not yet announced a national tour or plans for additional productions.

Before Broadway, this production ran at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

What is Spamalot based on?

Spamalot is lovingly ripped from the 1975 film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. The plot is loosely based on the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table.

Do you have to know the movie to enjoy Spamalot?

Abosolutely not, though Monty Python fans will certainly recognize many of the scenes in the musical.

What is Spamalot about?

Spamalot tells the tale of King Arthur and his knights of the Round Table as they embark on a quest to find the Holy Grail. Throughout the musical, King Arthur encounters various comical characters and absurd situations, including the Knights Who Say "Ni," the Black Knight, the Lady of the Lake, and the Killer Rabbit.

Who wrote Spamalot?

Spamalot features a book and lyrics by Monty Python member Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle.

How long is Spamalot?

Spamalot is 2 hours and 20 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

What days of the week does Spamalot play on Broadway?

Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.

Who are the characters in Spamalot?

Characters in Spamalot include: King Arthur, Sir Lancelot, Sir Robin, Sir Dennis Galahad, Sir Bedevere, Patsy, The Lady of the Lake, and the Historian/Herbert

Who was in the original Broadway revival cast of Spamlot?

The original Broadway revival cast includes: Christopher Fitzgerald, James Monroe Iglehart, Taran Killam, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Ethan Slater, Jimmy Smagula, Michael Urie, and Nik Walker.

Is the original cast still in Spamalot?

While most of the original cast remains, both Taran Killam and Michael Urie have played their final performances.

What songs are in Spamalot?

Musical numbers in Spamalot include:

Overture – Orchestra

"Fisch Schlapping Song" – Mayor, Ensemble

"Monk's Chant" – Monks

"King Arthur’s Song" – King Arthur, Patsy

"He Is Not Dead Yet" – Not Dead Fred, Lancelot, Robin, Men

"Come with Me" – Lady of the Lake

"Laker Girls" – King Arthur, Patsy, Laker Girls

"The Song That Goes Like This" – Galahad, Lady of the Lake, Women

"All for One" – King Arthur, Patsy, Robin, Lancelot, Galahad, Bedevere

"Knights of the Round Table/The Song That Goes like this (Reprise)" – King Arthur, Patsy, Lancelot, Robin, Galahad, Bedevere, Lady of the Lake, Company

"Find Your Grail" – Lady of the Lake, King Arthur, Company

"Run Away" – The French Taunter, French Guards, King Arthur, Patsy, Robin, Lancelot,

Galahad, Bedevere, Company

"Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" – Patsy, King Arthur, Men

"Brave Sir Robin" – Minstrels

"You Won't Succeed on Broadway" – Robin, Ensemble

"Whatever Happened to My Part?" – Lady of the Lake

"Where Are You?" – Prince Herbert

"His Name Is Lancelot" – Lancelot, Prince Herbert, Men

"I'm All Alone" – King Arthur, Patsy, Men

"Twice in Every Show" - King Arthur, Lady of The Lake

"The Grail" – King Arthur, Patsy, Lancelot, Robin, Galahad, Bedevere

"Finale" – Herbert, Lancelot, Robin, King Arthur, Lady of the Lake, Company

"Always Look on the Bright Side of Life (Company Bow)" – Company

Does Spamalot have a cast recording?

Not yet. The current revival has not yet been recorded, but you can enjoy the Original Cast Recording from 2005:

Did Spamalot win any awards?

The revival of Spamalot has not yet been eligible for any major thetare awards, but it will be in Spring 2024.

The original production was nominated for 14 Tony Awards and won in three categories, including Best Musical.

Can I bring my child to Spamalot?

Yes! Spamalot is recommended for ages 9+. Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theater.

Check out more Broadway age recomendations.

How do I get tickets to Spamalot?

You can get tickets to Spamalot and every other Broadway show here.

Does Spamalot have a lottery?

Yes! A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $44 each. Rush tickets will be sold in-person at the St. James Theatre box office (246 West 44th Street) for $39 each. The box office opens at 10AM ET Monday through Saturday and 12PM ET on Sunday. Each person can purchase up to two tickets for that day's performance on a first-come, first-served basis. Locations and number of tickets based on availability; seats may be partial view.

View a full list of Broadway lottery and rush policies.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on Spamalot here!