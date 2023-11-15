SPAMALOT Partners With SPAM For a Collector's Can and More Collaborations

A Smoky Sweet SPAM® Maple Flavored Bite will be featured at the SPAMALOT Opening Knight afterparty.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

 Spamalot

The Broadway revival of Spamalot is partnering with Hormel Foods, the maker of the SPAM® brand, who will serve as an Opening Knight sponsor. A limited edition SPAM can featuring Spamalot art has also been revealed, alongside more fun collaborations!

SPAMALOT’s Opening Knight is on Thursday, November 16 at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).   

“We are so excited to be a part of this big return, welcoming SPAMALOT back to Broadway,” said Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager for the SPAM® brand. “As icons on the stage and in the kitchen, this team-up simply makes sense!”

The maker of the SPAM® brand has some surprise and delights during SPAMALOT’s return including the reveal of a limited-edition SPAM® brand and SPAMALOT Collector’s Can, special Opening Knight and show appearances, social collaborations, and a Smoky Sweet SPAM® Maple Flavored Bite featured at the Opening Knight afterparty. There will be plenty of merriment throughout the show's season that will leave fans, showgoers and cast members with no canned laughter.

SPAMALOT, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical (Mike Nichols) and Best Featured Actress (Sara Ramirez as The Lady of the Lake) and featured choreography by Casey Nicholaw. Josh Rhodes (Bright Star, Cinderella) will return from the Kennedy Center production to direct and choreograph on Broadway. Jeffrey Finn, Vice President & Executive Producer of Theater and Artistic Director, Broadway Center Stage at The Kennedy Center serves as lead producer.

SPAMALOT’s company is led by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Taran Killam (“Saturday Night Live”) as Lancelot, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (“Shrinking,” Torch Song) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad along with David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.

The creative team also includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada & Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson and music direction by John Bell. Casting is by JZ Casting, Matthew Lacey serves as the Production Stage Manager and RCI Theatricals serves as General Manager.

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

 




