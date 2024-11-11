SOUTH PACIFIC Reunion Concert at Lincoln Center to Offer Performance Only Tickets & Digital Lottery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, December 9, Bartlett Sher will direct a one-night-only reunion concert of LCT's Tony Award-winning 2008 production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC, starring original cast members Kelli O'Hara, Paulo Szot, Matthew Morrison, Danny Burstein, Loretta Ables Sayre, Victor Hawks, Luka Kain, Li Jun Li, George Merrick, Laurissa Romain, Skipp Sudduth, and Noah Weisberg.

Beginning Thursday, November 14, a limited number of tickets to the performance only will be available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office (150 West 65th Street), or by visiting Telecharge.com or LCT.org. Performance only tickets will range in price from $250 to $500.

The online ticket lottery for SOUTH PACIFIC will open on Monday, November 18 at 12:01am Eastern. A limited number of $35 seats (inclusive of fees) to the Gala performance will be sold to the winners of the lottery. Entries (with a limit of one entry per person and two tickets per winner) will be accepted online (http://LCTlottery.com) through Sunday, November 24 at 11:59am, and winners will be chosen at random on Monday, November 25 and Tuesday, November 26.

The concert will take place on the stage of the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 W. 65th St.), accompanied by a 30-piece orchestra conducted by Music Director Ted Sperling. The Gala evening will support Lincoln Center Theater's productions and education programs and is part of LCT's 40th Anniversary Season Celebration.

The SOUTH PACIFIC ensemble will feature original cast members Becca Ayers, Wendi Bergamini, Genson Blimline, Grady McLeod Bowman, Charlie Brady, Matt Caplan, Christian Carter, Jeremy Davis, Margot De La Barre, Christian Delcroix, Laura Marie Duncan, Mike Evariste, Laura Griffith, Lisa Howard, MaryAnn Hu, Zachary James, Robert Lenzi, Garrett Long, Nick Mayo, William Michals, Kimber Monroe, Emily Morales, Darius Nichols, George Psomas, Andrew Samonsky, and Jerold E. Solomon.

LCT's 2024 SOUTH PACIFIC Gala Co-Chairs are Sandra and Howard I. Hoffen and Stellene Volandes. The Gala will honor the Claire Tow, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Vivian Beaumont families; the descendants of the three extraordinary women for whom LCT's stages are named.

Lincoln Center Theater's 2008 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC ran from April 3, 2008, through August 22, 2010, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. It marked the first Broadway revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical since its debut in 1949. Based on James Michener's Pulitzer Prize-winning book Tales of the South Pacific, Rodgers & Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC has music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and a book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan.

Set on a tropical island during World War II, the musical tells the sweeping romantic story of two couples -- US Navy nurse Ensign Nellie Forbush & French plantation owner Emile de Becque and Navy Airman Lt. Joseph Cable & Liat, a local young woman -- and how their happiness is threatened by the realities of the war and by their own prejudices.

Benefit tickets range in price from $1,500 to $10,000 and include a post-show Cocktail Reception with the cast of SOUTH PACIFIC at the Metropolitan Opera House, where the menu will be curated by Angie Mar of Restaurant Le B. Lincoln Center Theater is grateful to the SOUTH PACIFIC Benefit Sponsors: Bacardi USA, Champagne Lallier, Joseph and Joan Cullman Foundation for the Arts, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, and American Airlines. 40th Anniversary Season support is generously provided by Denise Sobel and Northern Trust.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus