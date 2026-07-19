SOUND OF LIGHT & DARKNESS - NORDIC MAESTRAS ON STAGE To Perform At The Scandinavia House

This September, the Scandinavia House, the heart of Nordic culture in New York, will be claimed by a coalition of six internationally esteemed Nordic and Baltic female performers and composers for 'Sounds of Light and Darkness - Nordic Maestras on Stage' - an immersive evening of Nordic storytelling and musical performances across classical, jazz and musical theatre.

This collaborative concert brings together for the first time the acclaimed Nordic and Baltic members of the GRAMMY Recording Academy; Finnish-American musical theatre composer Johanna Telander, Cannes Sync Award-nominated Norwegian violinist Helena Maria Falk, Latvia's New Artist of the Year 2022, jazz singer Arta Jēkabsone, Lithuanian Principal Pianist of Boston Philharmonic Rasa Vitkauskaite, Danish Global Music Awards-winning vocalist Anita Lerche, and global ambassador of Lithuanian kanklės Simona Smirnova.

The evening concludes in the world premiere of Johanna Telander's highly anticipated new work, 'Tales of Les Dames Blanches', a new musical exploring the depths of womanhood through a collection of notorious feminine ghost stories told throughout the world, from the folklore of medieval Northern Europe to fireside tales across all four continents.

Presented by Nordic Artists of New York, in collaboration with Finlandia Foundation National and New York Chapters, American Scandinavian Foundation, American Scandinavian Society, FinnSpark, and Scandinavian-American Theatre Company, this special occasion celebrates new original Nordic music in the global arena, and highlights female talent in traditionally male-dominated fields, while immersing guests in the mystical landscapes of the wild North - the lands of light and darkness, and the stories they inspire.

The performance will take place on September 17th at 7pm at the Scandinavia House which is located at 58 Park Avenue. More information and tickets are available by visiting nordicartistsofnewyork.com/maestras.

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