SONDERImmersive Presents an Immersive Shakespeare Experience From the Comfort of Your Car

Salt Lake City-based SONDERimmersive is bringing live immersive Shakespeare to patrons from the comfort of their car, with Through Yonder Window.

Through Yonder Window is an hour-long experience created in direct response to our COVID19 moment. Audience never leaves their cars. It is an intimate immersive theatre experience. It is as safe as staying home.

Drive-in, park, and immerse yourself in the town of Fair Verona, where feuding households and unbridled passions are bound to erupt chaos at any moment. through a unique blend of dance and theatre; Montagues, Capulets, and familiar townspeople live out stories of forbidden love, passion, tragedy, revenge, and redemption, all around you.

What to Expect:

Upon arriving, you will be directed into a spot within the venue where you will park, turn off your engine, and remain for the duration of the experience. You will never be asked to leave your car, and all doors and windows must be closed at all times.

Each patron will be given a radio station call number to turn on to access the soundtrack for the experience.

If your car is in contact with performers or materials, it will be sanitized before leaving.

Within all rehearsals and shows, performers remain at least 6 feet apart, and wear masks. The set is sanitized regularly and hand sanitizer is available at all times. There are never more than 10 people present at any rehearsal or performance.

Learn more at https://www.throughyonderwindow.com/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You