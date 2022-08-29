SOME LIKE IT HOT to Partner with Stellar for 'Streaming Speakeasy' Fan Club

Click Here for More on Some Like It Hot

Some Like It Hot, which begins performances on Broadway this Fall, has announced a partnership with ticketing and livestreaming platform Stellar to launch their 'Streaming Speakeasy' Fan Club, a free social club that gives theater fans exclusive access to streaming events and content from the upcoming Broadway musical.

According to the Stellar website, the partnership will kick off with a livestream with the Music Team, including songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, as well as Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Darryl Archibald, hosted by Ruthie Fierburg. The event will take place Wednesday, August 31 at 7pm ET on Stellar. Visit the link here to subscribe.

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM Oscar-winning film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

Some Like It Hot will begin performances on Broadway this fall on Tuesday, November 1, and officially open Sunday, December 11 at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

As previously announced, the company will be led by Tony Award-winner Christian Borle as "Joe/Josephine," J. Harrison Ghee as "Jerry/Daphne," Adrianna Hicks as "Sugar," Kevin Del Aguila as "Osgood," NaTasha Yvette Williams as "Sweet Sue," Adam Heller as "Mulligan," Mark Lotito as "Spats." The full company will be announced soon.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair & Wigs), Milagros Medina-Cerdiera (Make-up), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Darryl Archibald (Music Director), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements) and The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA. (Casting).