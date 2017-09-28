Betsy Wolfe, Sierra Boggess & More Will Take Part in MAKE BELIEVE ON BROADWAY Gala This Fall

Only Make Believe has just announced this year's Annual Gala, "Make Believe On Broadway" on Monday, November 6th at the Schoenfeld Theatre hosted by SNL's Cecily Strong.

Only Make Believe (OMB) is a non-profit organization that creates and performs interactive theatre for children in hospitals and care facilities. They are dedicated to the principle that freeing a child's

imagination is a valuable part of the healing process. OMB has served over 52,000 children since 1999 and has performed in over 55 hospitals and care facilities in the NYC and DC Metro areas.

Only Make Believe is free of charge to hospitals and has been bringing interactive theatre to children in need for over 18 years. Their vision is to bring joy and inspiration to as many chronically ill children

as possible, across the United States and around the world. The gala will be co- directed by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro and Tony nominated Brad Oscar, musical directed by Patrick Vaccariello,

hosted by Cecily Strong and will feature performances and appearances by Emmy Award winner Thomas Roberts, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall,

Tony nominee Brad Oscar as well as Broadway powerhouses Sierra Boggess, Betsy Wolfe and Siobhan Dillon with many more to be announced.

OMB's gala last year honoring Jude Law and hosted by John Oliver was a huge success and the charity raised just under $1 Million in 2016.

Tickets for this star-studded event are now on sale to the public and can be purchased athttp://onlymakebelieve.org/what/events/ or call 656-336-1500. Pricing: $75-$500 with VIP After Party.

