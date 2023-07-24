SMJ, Juju Nieto, Christin Eve Cato, and Marjuan Canady Selected for Residency with The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab

The artists will attend a week-long residency on the campus of Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY with New York Stage and Film.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

SMJ, Juju Nieto, Christin Eve Cato, and Marjuan Canady Selected for Residency with The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, a home for developing and advocating for new works of latiné-written musical theatre, will bring up the teams of two new musicals in development to a week-long residency on the campus of Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY with New York Stage and Film! The two shows-in-residence are "Tap In," with writers Christin Eve Cato and Marjuan Canady, and "At The Barre," with writer SMJ and dramaturg Juju Nieto! The teams are being led by Lab founder and producing artistic director, Ryan Morales Green.

"Tap In" is a musical that spotlights the black / brown girl's journey through storytelling, rhythm, spoken word, percussion, hip-hop, and tap dance. This musical highlights themes of sisterhood, femininity, growing up, love, and triumph through 3 friends who discover themselves through the beat of life. Tap In is a playful remembering, conjuring and healing of a black / brown girl's story. Featuring the award-winning female tap dance company, "Syncopated Ladies," "Tap In" pays homage to the art form of tap dance through the lens of contemporary black womanhood as its lead curators. This show reflects the conversations, culture, and creative genius from black/brown girlhood to womanhood.Full writing team includes: Marjuan Canady (Lead Producer | Conceiver | Co-Book Writer), Christin Eve Cato (Co-Book Writer | Co-Lyricist), Muhsinah Abdul-Karim (Composer | Co-Lyricist)

"At The Barre" is a former participant of the Lab's 4xLatiné 2023 showcases. One year after the death of a principal dancer at the American Theatre of Ballet, Catherine, a talented and queer ballerina, is promoted to principal dancer, while Shawn, a talented and non-binary mime, is busking in Times Square. Catherine's grief and Shawn's body/gender insecurities have manifested, physically; haunting them and threatening their careers. After a weird audition, they're cast together in ATB's new production of Midsummer. For the first time in a long time, there is a spark within them to open up to someone new. Shawn's inexperience, Catherine's lack of focus, ghosts of former partners, and mirrors threaten to stop their partnership on stage and their new life off of it. They must battle their minds, their grief, a harmonic indie score, and an aggressive ballet ensemble as they search for their inner beauty and a connection in an overly talkative world.

Full writing team includes: SMJ (Book | Lyrics), Natalie Myrick (Music | Lyrics), Sarah Flaim (Music), Juju Nieto (Dramaturg)

For 38 years, New York Stage and Film has operated as a vital incubator for artists and their work, a catalyst for stories that continue across the country and around the world. For more New York Stage and Film at Marist College Summer Season information and to purchase season bundles, Kick-Off Concert and VIP Reception access, and individual tickets for workshops or "Pay What You Wish" readings, visit https://www.newyorkstageandfilm.org/summerseason

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab is an organization that develops and advocates for new Latiné-written works of musical theatre in order to radically change who gets to tell musical stories on stages across the country. Our mission is to champion Latin musical theatre on a wide scale and increase equity for Latin artists in a field that hasn't made space for them (while the Latiné population in the United States quickly approaches 20%, Latin artist representation on New York stages continues to sit around 3%.) Founded in November 2021 by Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Ryan Morales Green, the Lab has helped in the development of over 30 new musicals in its first year and half, all at no cost to its writers.

To learn more about the Lab, its mission, or to make a tax-deductible donation to support the Lab in running its free programs for Latine writers, please visit www.latinemtlab.org.



