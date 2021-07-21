SIX on Broadway - New Performances Added!

SIX The Musical Written by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

Additional performances have been added! Performances begin September 17th.

Click HERE to get tickets!

Brooks Atkinson Theatre 256 W 47TH St.

*Prices include a $2 facility fee per ticket purchased. Ticketmaster service fees for each ticket applicable to online orders. Dates, times, prices and cast subject to change without notice. Limit 10 tickets per order. For continual updates on health & safety protocols, visit https://broadwaydirect.com/safety/