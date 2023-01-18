SIX Will Hold Open Casting Call in Nashville Next Month

Think you have what it takes to be one of the queens of Six? The musical will host an open casting call in Nashville next month! The casting call will be to find future replacements for the Broadway and US touring productions.

The casting call will be held on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. All questions can be directed to sixmusicalcasting@gmail.com.

All performers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend this call with no exceptions, meaning you received at least your 2nd dose in a 2-dose series or a single-dose vaccine.

For callbacks, if you'd like to familiarize yourself with the show material click here.

