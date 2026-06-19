SIX Star Olivia Donalson Takes Us Inside the Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth Concert

Olivia Donalson is taking over our Instagram to take audiences inside the 6th annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert! The Six star will be performing in today's event, also featuring cast members from CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Hamilton, Ragtime, and more. Follow along here to see content from today's concert on our Instagram Story.

Corbin Bleu from Broadway’s The Great Gatsby, will host the concert. The lineup will also include stars from Aladdin; & Juliet; Buena Vista Social Club; CATS: The Jellicle Ball; The Great Gatsby; Hadestown; Hamilton; Joe Turner’s Come and Gone; The Lost Boys; MJ; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Ragtime; Six: The Musical; Titaníque; Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York); Wicked; as well as the upcoming show WANTED; and the return of the kids from Young Gifted and Broadway. All performances will be accompanied by live music provided with help from The Music Performance Trust Fund and the Film Funds.

The line-up of Broadway stars set to perform includes: Jisel Soleil Ayon (Hamilton), Bryson Battle (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), Jaleel Battles, Jr. (Buena Vista Social Club), Phoenix Best (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)), Maya Boyd (Joe Turner’s Come and Gone), Anju Cloud (Aladdin), Savannah Commodore (Joe Turner’s Come and Gone), Jeffrey Cornelius (Hadestown), Olivia Donaldson (Six: The Musical), John Edwards (MJ), Kanisha Marie Feliciano (Wicked), Tré Frazier (MJ), Kyle Freeman (Titaníque), Ta’Nika Gibson (Ragtime), Jana Larell Glover (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)), Donnie Hammond (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Tara Jackson (Hadestown), Polanco Jones, Jr. (Titaníque), Liisi LaFontaine (WANTED), Kristina Leopold (Titaníque), Cameron Loyal (The Lost Boys), Jenny Mollet (Ragtime), Oluchi Nwaokorie (Wicked), Solea Pfeiffer (WANTED), Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)), Damani Van Rensalier (The Great Gatsby), Darien Van Rensalier (& Juliet), Tripp Taylor (Joe Turner’s Come and Gone), B Noel Thomas (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), Khaila Wilcoxon (Six: The Musical), Donté Nadir Wilder (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), Layton Williams (Titaníque), Wesley Wray (Buena Vista Social Club), Darius Wright (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), and members of Young Gifted And Broadway.

The 2026 Juneteenth Legacy Award will be presented to Debbie Allen, the award-winning director, choreographer, actress, producer, and arts advocate whose groundbreaking career has shaped film, television, theatre, and dance for more than four decades. American Sign Language interpretation will be provided.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski