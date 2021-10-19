SILENT PARTNER Starring Roderick Lawrence, Michael Park & More to Premiere at the New York Shorts International Film Festival

The award-winning film, SILENT PARTNER, gets its New York premiere at the New York Shorts International Film Festival on Saturday, October 30 at 6:30 PM, followed by an encore presentation at the International Puerto Rican Heritage Film Festival, running November 10 - 14, 2021.

Starring Roderick Lawrence (Disney's THE LION KING), Emmy award winner Michael Park (DEAR EVAN HANSEN), and Kara Young (CLYDE'S), SILENT PARTNER follows an accomplished, Black trial attorney who successfully defends a white woman who murdered a Black teen. This topical film, which explores microaggressions in the workplace and the toll it takes on one's mental health, premiered at the Oscar-qualifying The Run&Shoot Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival and won the 2021 Best Short Film Award at the Columbus Black International Film Festival and the 2021 Best Short Film and Best Director Awards at the Detroit Black Film Festival.

SILENT PARTNER is created by Roderick Lawrence, written/directed by Aristotle Torres (STORY AVE), and lensed by Eric Branco (CLEMENCY, THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION), SILENT PARTNER is produced by Salma Qarnain Shaw (BARS AND MEASURES), and by Tony- and Emmy-winning producers Eric Nelsen, Sainty Nelsen, and Jim Kierstead (THE INHERITANCE).

FILM DETAILS:

SILENT PARTNER

Will be screened in-person at

New York Shorts International Film Festival

Saturday, October 30 at 6:30PM

Cinema Village (22 E 12th St, NYC)

International Puerto Rican Heritage Film Festival

November 10 - 14, 2021

www.silentpartner-film.com