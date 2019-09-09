SHE MAKES ME LAUGH Comedy Festival Returns To NYC

She Makes Me Laugh Comedy Festival returns to The Peoples Improv Theater (The PIT) October 4th through the 6th. Produced by the women of She Makes Me Laugh, the monthly comedy showcase, She Makes Me Laugh Festival highlights women and non-binary identifying performers in comedy across stand-up, improv, sketch, storytelling, characters, and podcasting, empowering performers in the New York Comedy scene and beyond. Headlining comedians include Ana Fabrega, Karen Chee, Ophira Eisenberg, Gina Brillon, Kerry Coddett, Jo Firestone, and Molly Austin. The event will also feature live podcast tapings for Bad Romance & Awkward Sex and the City.

After receiving over 250 submissions, She Makes Me Laugh Comedy Festival will feature over 100 acts from all around the globe. In addition to three days of acts, the festival will host three industry panels about book-writing, podcasting, and diversity - featuring expert panelists including Lane Moore, Krystyna Hutchinson, and Caitlin Brodnick. The festival will continue its tradition of donating a portion of ticket sales to charity, this year benefitting The Poussey Washington Fund.

She Makes Me Laugh Comedy Festival will return to the Peoples Improv Theater, with acts performing on all stages starting Friday evening. Tickets for individual shows will cost $11-$26, with weekend passes costing $36. To purchase tickets, please visit any box office at The PIT, or visit The PIT online.





