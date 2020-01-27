SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS, All Female THE TEMPEST, Royal Ballet's SLEEPING BEAUTY, and More Come to BroadwayHD in February

BroadwayHD has announced its lineup of releases slated for February 2020!

It's a "Wonderful, Wonderful Day" when movie musical extravaganza Seven Brides for Seven Brothers joins the platform on February 1. Phyllida Lloyd's thrilling all-female performance of Shakespeare's The Tempest, the third and final of Donmar Warehouse's series, debuts on February 6, while The Royal Ballet's Sleeping Beauty Ballet kicks off Valentine's Day on February 14. David Hare's compelling political drama Absence of War also makes its way to the platform on February 20.

Subscribers are also in for Valentine's Day goodies all throughout the month, as BroadwayHD will go live with performances worthy of the perfect date night or Galentine's day celebration with a special playlist. Among those featured in the rail are An American in Paris, Brigadoon, Bye Bye Birdie, Ernest Shackleton Loves Me, Falsettos, From Here to Eternity, Indecent, King and I, Kinky Boots, Kiss Me, Kate, Memphis, Romeo and Juliet, She Loves Me, The Sound of Music Live, Miss Saigon, Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies, and Les Miserables.

"What better way to celebrate this month than with these outstanding performances, both new and well-known, that will tug at each viewer's heartstrings," said BroadwayHD co-founders, award-winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. "Forget the box of chocolates, the real treat is right here on BroadwayHD."

See below for a full line-up of what BroadwayHD subscribers can see starting this February:

February 1, 2020 - Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Nominated for five Academy Awards, including "Best Picture," 1954's Seven Brides for Seven Brothers remains a thoroughly delightful blend of songs, dances and romantic comedy. When the eldest of seven brothers (Howard Keel) living on the frontier in the Oregon Territory returns with a bride (Jane Powell), she is shocked to learn that her new home includes six untamed, unkempt and uncouth brothers-in-law. Her efforts to turn the six brothers into gentlemen inspire them to find wives of their own ... leading to an all-out, singing, dancing, Wild West battle of the sexes. Directed by Stanley Donen (Singin' in the Rain), the film is based on Stephen Vincent Benet's The Sobbin' Women. Adolph Deutsch and Saul Chaplin won the Oscar for their film score.

February 6, 2020 - The Tempest

The Donmar Warehouse returns to St. Ann's with The Tempest, the finale to Phyllida Lloyd's thrilling all-female Shakespeare Trilogy. Led by the great Harriet Walter as Prospero, and with songs by the legendary Joan Armatrading, The Tempest takes place in a women's prison, where Lloyd's intrepid "inmates" play the roles Shakespeare originally wrote for men. The Tempest proves a moving metaphor, conjuring Prospero's magical island from the stark prison setting.

February 14, 2020 - The Sleeping Beauty Ballet

Recorded live at the Royal Opera House, Royal Ballet Principal Marianela Nuñez delights as Princess Aurora, with Vadim Muntagirov as her Prince Florimund, in this performance of a timeless classic. Marius Petipa's The Sleeping Beauty holds a special place in The Royal Ballet's repertory, with its vibrant sets and glittering costumes and featuring such iconic moments as the Rose Adage, the Vision pas de deux, the exuberant wedding celebration and the charming fairy-tale guests, all danced to Tchaikovsky's richly layered music - one of the most beloved ballet scores of all time. This Sleeping Beauty captures all the magic and virtuosity that ballet has to offer.

February 20, 2020 - Absence of War

John Thaw (Inspector Morse) stars in David Hare's compelling political drama. As the battle for the soul of the Labour Party commences, the Right Honourable George Jones, MP, leader of the Party and honourable in every sense of the word, is subjected to intolerable behind-the-scenes pressures.

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musical including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, The Phantom of The Opera, The King and I, Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience.





