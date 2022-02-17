SDC Confirms Union Recognition for Broadway Associate and Resident Directors and Choreographers

The Broadway League has agreed to voluntary recognition of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society as the collective bargaining representative of Associate/Resident directors and choreographers working on Broadway productions and tours.

According to a statement released by the SDC, this recognition will roll out in two stages. The first stage will recognize those Associates/Residents working full-time maintaining Broadway and first-class touring productions. Those who fall into this category will be placed on an interim SDC-League agreement agreed to by SDC and the Broadway League, retroactive to November 19, 2021.

The second stage will be the negotiation of a comprehensive collective bargaining agreement. The date for the commencement of these negotiations is currently under discussion with the Broadway League.

This is a first step toward fair and equitable terms and conditions for all Broadway Associates/Residents, invaluable workers who keep Broadway and touring productions thriving.