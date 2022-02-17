Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SDC Confirms Union Recognition for Broadway Associate and Resident Directors and Choreographers

This is a first step toward fair and equitable terms and conditions for all Broadway Associates/Residents.

Feb. 17, 2022  
The Broadway League has agreed to voluntary recognition of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society as the collective bargaining representative of Associate/Resident directors and choreographers working on Broadway productions and tours.

According to a statement released by the SDC, this recognition will roll out in two stages. The first stage will recognize those Associates/Residents working full-time maintaining Broadway and first-class touring productions. Those who fall into this category will be placed on an interim SDC-League agreement agreed to by SDC and the Broadway League, retroactive to November 19, 2021.

The second stage will be the negotiation of a comprehensive collective bargaining agreement. The date for the commencement of these negotiations is currently under discussion with the Broadway League.

