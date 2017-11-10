SCHOOL OF ROCK's Alex Brightman and Drew Gasparini to Host 6th Annual Guitar Mash

Bring your guitar or just bring you. Play and sing along at this urban campfire with renowned musicians as they take the stage to share stories and songs that have shaped them. It's an afternoon of music, food, and community to support Guitar Mash outreach and programming for underserved teens.

Guitar Mash was founded in 2012 with the mission to connect people to their own creative capacity and to the other humans around them through communal music-making. Since then, through large-scale jams and workshops, plus outreach and programming for teens,

Guitar Mash has brought together thousands of players and music lovers - of all ages, backgrounds, socio-economic levels and musical abilities - to sing, play, share and create. Renowned guitarists and singer-songwriters along with Mash Artistic Director Mark Stewart lead the way sharing stories and songs that have shaped them. Proceeds from the 6th Anniversary Guitar Mash at City Winery will enable us to build on the momentum of our educational efforts and reach even more kids in 2018.

Hosted by Tony Award Nominee Alex Brightman and Award Winning Composer Drew Gasparini.

Featuring Guitarists and Singer Songwriters: Olivia Chaneyl, Marshall Crenshaw, Leo Nocentelli. Joan Osborne, Martha Wainwright. Led by Mash Artistic Director Mark Stewart (Paul Simon, Bang on a Can).

Including Musical Speed Dating- Your chance to have three one-on-one mini master classes with Guitar Mash alums Binky Griptite, Bakithi Kumalo, and Scott Sharrard.

All additional donations towards Speed Dating will go to the Jazz Foundation of America's Musicians' Emergency Fund, which provides direct financial support to blues, jazz, and roots musicians affected by the hurricanes in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

And Introducing the winner of the MY NYC SONG CONTEST* and a performance by the Guitar Mash Teens featuring guitar sensation Brandon Niederauer, Broadway's Evie Dolan and Maxwell Violet.

*In partnership with the City of New York Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment

Sunday, November 19th, 12pm- 3:30 pm. City Winery NYC (155 Varick Street). Tickets: guitarmash.org/6thanniversary ($50-$580)*

*VIP ACCESS TICKETS AVAILABLE





Related Articles