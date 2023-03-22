Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SCENERY Bags Launches New Design In Honor Of Stephen Sondheim's Birthday

The bags were created from the Company backdrop used in the Broadway production of Prince of Broadway.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Happy Birthday Stephen Sondheim! SCENERY Bags has collaborated with the Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) to launch a new bag created from the Company backdrop used in the Broadway production of Prince of Broadway to premier today, on Sondheim's birthday, March 22.

This special bag honors the life and legacy of the Award-winning composer and lyricist. Mr. Sondheim was a longtime friend and Board Member of the Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) and was deeply committed to the mentorship of promising dramatists throughout his career. In his honor, 10% of the proceeds from this bag will directly benefit DGF's work to support composers, playwrights, lyricists and librettists in all stages of their careers.


SCENERY Bags, established in 2017, gives new life to retired theatrical materials from Broadway, National Tours and Regional theatres. Instead of sending these pieces of theatre history to a landfill, they are sent to SCENERY to upcycle.


To date, SCENERY Bags has diverted over 30,000 pounds of theatrical material from landfills and partnered with many theatre based nonprofits to give back to the theatre community.

"We are incredibly honored to get to partner with DGF and the amazing work that they do to foster the next generation of theatre writers, and humbled to get to celebrate the life changing and ground breaking work of Stephen Sondheim on what would have been his 93rd birthday. We thank both the DGF and Sondheim for years of inspiration." said Scenery Founder Jennifer Kahn.

"On this special day celebrating Mr. Sondheim, we can't think of a better gift than honoring his life and legacy in this way. SCENERY's artistry helps the magic of theatre live on, long after the stage. We are thrilled to have their partnership in supporting the storytelling of so many writers, including those who continue to be inspired by Sondheim's work, through this wonderful piece of theatre history," said DGF Executive Director Rachel Routh.


The Dramatists Guild Foundation X SCENERY Bags Company bag will be available on March 22, 2023 on the SCENERY Bags website: www.scenerybags.com.



