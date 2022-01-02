SCARLET Concept Album is Now Available

The first new musical of 2022 has arrived, and it fittingly spotlights both a new wave of musical theatre creators, and the increasing dangers of the global climate crisis.

'Scarlet (Original Concept Recording)' is a selection of five songs from the new musical written by award-winning composer and lyricist team Jess Newman (he/him) and Richard Lindenfelzer (he/him), featuring Dear Evan Hansen's Maggie McKenna (they/them). The EP is out now, available to stream on all major digital music platforms.

'Scarlet' is an original post-apocalyptic science fiction parable for climate change and the importance of climate action. The new baroque-pop musical is the story of one woman's pursuit to discover the truth in a future dystopian world that hasn't seen the sun in over 400 years, and is beginning to doubt its existence entirely.

The conception of the musical itself is an international collaboration, being developed in both New York and Melbourne, Australia. It features some of Australia's most prominent performers and industry members. The full-length musical had an Australian workshop in late 2021, and in New York, The Green Room 42 recently hosted a concert featuring a number of the recording's songs. Between writers Lindenfelzer and Newman, their work has been performed at Radio City Music Hall, Playwrights Horizons, Manhattan Rep. Theatre, and the Australian Centre for the Moving Image. This is their second major musical collaboration, and they are thrilled to see 'Scarlet' take its next step toward the stage.

Maggie McKenna has originated the role of 'Scarlet' for this recording and has also originated the role of 'Muriel' in Global Creatures' Muriel's Wedding The Musical. Maggie made their US debut as 'Zoe Murphy' in the first National Tour of Dear Evan Hansen, and appeared as 'Medium Alison Bechdel' in the Australian premiere of Fun Home. McKenna is currently starring as 'Jo' in the Australian production of Jagged Little Pill. Other featured vocalists, Jayme-Lee Hanekom (she/her) and Blake Appelqvist (they/them) can currently be seen in the Australian tour of Disney's Frozen, as 'Bulda' and 'Oaken' respectively. The ensemble vocalists include Sheridan Adams (she/her), Alessandra Merlo (she/her) who can be seen in NBC's La Brea, Liam Wigney (he/him) currently appearing in the Australian production of Girl form the North Country, and Sam Richardson (he/him) and Melanie Bird (she/her) will appear in an Australian tour of Next to Normal as 'Gabe' and 'Natalie' respectively, opening March 2022.

Listen to Scarlet (Original Concept Recording) now, https://linktr.ee/scarletmusical

The concept EP is produced by Dean Gild (he/him) for DHB Theatrical. DHB Theatrical most recently produced the New York International Film Award winning Best Musical, SUDDENLY: A Short New Musical. Be sure to follow @scarletmusical and @dhbtheatrical across all social platforms for the latest news and announcements.