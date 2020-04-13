SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Has Raised $2.35 Million and Counting For the CDC Foundation
Saturday Night Seder, which was streamed this past Saturday, is raising funds for the CDC Foundation's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund.
As of right now, $2.35 Million has been raised!
Click HERE to Donate.
For anyone who missed #saturdaynightseder this weekend, it's up on youtube here! Enjoy and keep sharing and clicking that donate button! We're now over 2M raised for the @cdcfound! https://t.co/WFjockFuzD- Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) April 13, 2020
Among the group of singers, actors, comedians, and religious leaders who helped to tell the story of Passover through song, comedy, sketches and more are Pamela Adlon, Jason Alexander, Reza Aslan, Skylar Astin, Shoshana Bean, Mayim Bialik, Rachel Brosnahan, Rabbi Sharon Brous, D'Arcy Carden, Andy Cohen, Darren Criss, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, Cynthia Erivo, Beanie Feldstein, Harvey Fierstein, Tan France, Eliot Glazer, Ilana Glazer, Josh Groban, Richard Kind, Julie Klausner, Nick Kroll, Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie, Dan Levy, Judith Light, Camryn Manheim, Milo Manheim, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Debra Messing, Bette Midler, Isaac Mizrahi, Busy Philipps, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Stephen Schwartz, Sarah Silverman, Michael Solomonov, Shaina Taub, Nina West, Henry Winkler, Finn Wolfhard and Rabbi David Wolpe.
Hosted by Jason Alexander, those who watched Saturday Night Seder were treated to a special version of the Four Questions from Idina Menzel and Finn Wolfhard, a rousing rendition of "Go Down Moses," by Billy Porter, and much, much more.
Watch below:
