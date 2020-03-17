Ryann Redmond, Spencer Liff and More to Teach Online Classes for Broadway Dreams

Broadway Dreams will stream live content daily starting tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18 from 11 AM - 1 PM EST.

The free, fun, instructional online sessions will be led by the organization's incredible roster of Broadway teaching artists, including Broadway Dreams Co-Founder and President, Annette Tanner; Creative Education Director, Matt Scott (An American in Paris); Ryann Redmond (Frozen); Emmy Award-nominated choreographer, Spencer Liff ("So You Think You Can Dance," Head Over Heels), and more.

The online sessions will include classes on theatrical writing (song and story), self-taping auditions, perfecting headshot selfies, warm-ups & workouts, make-up tutorials, and industry Q&A's. A Broadway Dreams musical director will also lead a weekly choir, bringing students from all over the world together in song.

Additionally, there will be creative challenges for students, giving them the opportunity to win prizes, including a top award of $500. Visit facebook.com/broadwaydreamsfoundation for more details.

"Our Dreamer family is incredibly special," said Broadway Dreams Co-Founder and President, Annette Tanner. "This is such a scary time of uncertainty and we have countless Dreamers around the world who are suddenly out of jobs, school, and have had regional, community, or high school shows cancelled. We wanted to give our students a place to go and connect and know they are not alone, while also keeping them active and entertained. Everyone, whether you've taken a Broadway Dreams workshop or not, is welcome to join in on the fun."

Additional Broadway Dreams teaching artists, including Quentin Earl Darrington (Once on This Island), Nicholas Rodriguez(Tarzan), Tyler Hanes (CATS), Noah Ricketts (Frozen), celebrity choreographer Victor Jackson, Alexia Acebo (Chicago), casting director Rachel Hoffman, and more are also set to lead upcoming sessions.

Broadway Dreams guides students through their professional journey as young artists; giving them the tools, support, and industry connections they need to succeed. Over the past several years, over 160 students have landed roles on Broadway and in national touring or regional productions, including Hamilton, Waitress, The Book of Mormon, SpongeBob SquarePants, Head Over Heels, School of Rock, and more. The organization has inspired more than 12,000 students globally and awarded over $1M in financial needs-based scholarships, providing youth of all socioeconomic backgrounds with performance training, life skills, and ongoing mentorship from the entertainment industry's most distinguished talents.

For more information on Broadway Dreams, please visit: BroadwayDreams.org.





