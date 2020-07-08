Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Will Release 'Disney Goes Classical' Album; Listen to 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' Now!
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is releasing a new album, Disney Goes Classical, which reimagines 15 classic Disney tunes!
The album will be released on October 2, 2020. Pre-order it on Amazon here!
The first track from the album, Can You Feel the Love Tonight, has been released! The classical rendition of the Lion King song features Matteo Bocelli.
Listen below!
Tracklist:
1. 'Overture' from Mary Poppins
2. 'How Far I'll Go' from Moana
3. 'A Whole New World' from Aladdin
4. 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' feat Matteo Bocelli from The Lion King
5. 'Almost There' from The Princess and the Frog
6. 'Go The Distance' from Hercules
7. 'Colours Of The Wind' from Pocahontas
8. 'When She Loved Me' from Toy Story 2
9. 'The Bare Necessities' from The Jungle Book
10. 'Part Of Your World' feat Kaori Muraji from The Little Mermaid
11. 'Beauty And The Beast' from Beauty and the Beast
12. 'I See The Light' from Tangled
13. 'Let It Go' from Frozen
14. 'Reflection' from Mulan
15. 'When You Wish Upon A Star' feat Renée Fleming from Pinocchio
