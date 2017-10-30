Royal Court Artistic Director on Workplace Harassment: Everyone 'Had Concerns' About Kevin Spacey

As BroadwayWorld reported this morning, in a recent interview with BuzzFeed, Broadway star Anthony Rapp revealed that at a party in 1986, Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance towards him. Rapp at the time was just 14 and Spacey was 26.

The Rent star recounts the encounter as, "He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, 'What's going on?' And then he lays down on top of me. He was trying to seduce me. I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually." Rapp was eventually able to squrim away and leave before anything else happened.

Today, Vicky Featherstone from The Royal Court Theatre stopped by BBC Radio 4 to address harassment in the workplace. She explains: "Many people in theatre and in the creative industries have been aware of many stories of many people over a lot of years and Kevin Spacey has been one of the people that people have had concerns about."

