Roundabout Theatres Will Dim Lights for Joe Masteroff on Wednesday

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) and the entire Broadway community mourn the loss of Tony Award-winning writer Joe Masteroff, who passed away on Friday, September 28, 2018 at age 98. Roundabout will celebrate Masteroff's memory and longstanding history with the company by dimming the lights of the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street), Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street), and the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street) on Wednesday, October 17 at 5:45pm for one minute.

The community is welcome to gather at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street), where the marquee will feature Masteroff name and image in celebration of his memory.

"We deeply mourn the loss of our friend Joe Masteroff, one of the 20th century's masters of the Great American Musical," notes Roundabout Artistic Director/CEO Todd Haimes. "His She Loves Me and Cabaret helped shape our theater, and we were honored to present them both on Broadway. Joe was a close collaborator, a legendary wit, and a dear friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family."

Joe Masteroff's Roundabout Theatre Company credits include: She Loves Me (2016 revival); Cabaret (2014 revival); Cabaret (1998 revival) and She Loves Me (1993 revival). His other Broadway credits include: Prince of Broadway (2017); Cabaret (1987 revival); 70, Girls, 70 (1971); Cabaret (1966), She Loves Me (1963), and The Warm Peninsula (1959). He appeared in The Prescott Proposals (1953) as a performer in the ensemble. In 1967, Mr. Masteroff received the Tony Award for Best Musical for Cabaret. He previously received two Tony Award nominations for She Loves Me (1964) for Best Musical and Best Author (Musical). He was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2016. Masteroff is survived by his niece, Judith Weiner.

