Roundabout Launches RYNOW (Roundabout Youth New Original Works)
Roundabout Theatre Company and Education at Roundabout announce a new virtual endeavor entitled RYNOW (Roundabout Youth New Original Works). RYNOW is a space for creative youth to collaborate, devise and share original works.
RYNOW participants will submit video responses to theatrical prompts via Flipgrid, and written responses by email to devise an original piece. The original work created will be shared during a virtual gathering of the participants on Monday, May 18, from 4 - 6pm (ET). Participants can submit responses to prompts on a rolling basis through Friday, May 15.
Any high school student in NYC and beyond can register to participate here. To view a brief video kicking off RYNOW, click here.
Beginning with the prompt, "What if a new planet was discovered and you were chosen to venture there?" participants will have the opportunity to: collaborate with fellow young artists; create original work; explore theatrical disciplines such as Playwriting, Design, and Performance; and attend a virtual sharing and cast party.
"The stress and isolation of the COVID-19 crisis are hitting teenagers particularly hard-and those are two of the areas where theatre can truly help. So I'm thrilled Roundabout is able to provide young people with an outlet for creativity and connection, when they miss it the most and when it can help the most," said Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO.
"During the shutdown, our education team has been guided by Roundabout's core values of Artistry, Connection, and Community and pivoted to offer remote learning and engagement opportunities for thousands
2 of students, educators, and patrons across all program areas. In this time of great uncertainty, we are so pleased to offer space for high school artists everywhere to imagine and create with us - we can't wait to see what is generated!" said Jennifer DiBella, Director of Education.
The RYNOW virtual project is produced by Roundabout's Education team, and project managed by Nneka Hillocks (Roundabout Education Apprentice), in collaboration with Roundabout Teaching Artists Carrie Heitman, Reilly Horan, and Hannah Johnson Walsh.
