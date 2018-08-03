Rosie O'Donnell Will Lead Broadway Stars in Protest at the White House Monday

AP has reported that Rosie O'Donnell will lead cast members from some of Broadway's biggest musicals in a protest outside the White House on Monday.

On the agenda are performances of "The People's Song" from "Les Miserables," Burt Bacharach's "What the World Needs Now Is Love," ″A Brand New Day" from "The Wiz" and "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from "The Sound of Music."

Performers will be current and former cast members of the Broadway companies of Wicked, Beautiful, Hamilton, The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I, Les Miserables, Cinderella, Xanadu, The Producers, Head Over Heels, and more.

The trip is organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the host and producer of Sirius XM's "On Broadway."

The protest will be livestreamed on the MoveOn Facebook page, which can be found here.







