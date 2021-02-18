Rory O'Malley, Colton Ryan and More Join Fundraiser for Beck Center for the Arts

Beck Center for the Arts has announced Beck Broadway Alums In Concert. Available for convenient streaming, this production benefits Beck Center.



Beck Center has a sterling reputation of cultivating talented performers who go on to success in hit Broadway shows and associated tours; making their mark in a highly competitive world. That is true with these actors and singers who will entertain and share stories of their experiences with Beck Center, and professional gigs, off, and on Broadway.



Scott Spence, Artistic Director for the past 30 years at Beck Center for the Arts, and producer of this virtual event says "I am both thrilled and touched that these amazing performers are thinking of Beck Center during such a challenging time for the Arts. Each of them has memorably shared their magic on Beck's stages, and I am so gracious to each of them for giving back."



Talented performers include Kathleen Rooney Faubel, a Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program alum whose talent was showcased in The Little Mermaid and Evil Dead, The Musical at Beck Center.

Rory O'Malley, whose illustrious career includes performing as the King in Hamilton, and a Tony Award nomination for The Book of Mormon, performed as a shy kid in Beck Youth Theater productions as well as One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, directed by Scott Spence. Rory attended Carnegie Mellon.

Max Chernin was seen on the Beck Center boards in Aida and The History Boys. Max is a Cincinnati Conservatory of Music Alum. Max performed in Bright Star and Sunday in the Park with George in NYC.

Colton Ryan made audiences aware of his talent in Carrie and Dogfight at Beck Center while studying at BW and went on to find Broadway success in Dear Evan Hanson and the new Bob Dylan musical The Girl from the North Country.

Cassie Okenka is also a BW alum, and performed at Beck Center in Moby Dick the Musical before rocking her way to Broadway in School of Rock and Bonnie and Clyde.

Rebecca Pitcher performed in Sweeney Todd and She Loves Me at Beck Center, both before and after playing Christine in a long-running stint in Phantom of the Opera on Broadway and National Tours.

Corey Mach performed in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream

Coat at Beck Center prior to becoming a BW student and took his talents to Broadway in Godspell as well as Kinky Boots. Corey has also kindly shared his talents with Beck Center students by providing master classes.

Keri Rene' Fuller cut her teeth in Beck Center's Bloody, Bloody AndrewJackson and Dogfight as a BW alum, then brought her best to Broadway in Waitress.

And no concert would be complete without a Glinda from Broadway's Wicked. Enter Libby Servais who has also performed in Lysistrata Jones on the Great Bright Way.

This limited virtual engagement runs March 5 to March 28, 2021 on any device in the comfort of your home, as part of Beck Center for the Arts' 87th Professional Theater Season. For more information please visit beckcenter.org. As a benefit performance for Beck Center, patrons are asked to reserve a complimentary ticket in advance at ShowTix4U.com and then donate online as they are moved to do so throughout this entertaining experience. RSVPs will be available starting Monday, Feb 22.