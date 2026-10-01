Rogue Theater Festival Opens Submissions for Staged Reading Series
The festival will present readings at The Flea in New York City as part of its eighth annual season.
Rogue Theater Festival, a mom and pops vibe New York City based theater festival built by and for artists, has opened submissions for The Staged Reading Series as part of Eighth Annual Festival.
What started as a scrappy, artist-run effort has grown into a festival that champions playwrights at every stage of their journey. As it continues its eighth season, Rogue is further committing to creating space for bold ideas, first drafts, passion projects, and encouraging artists to take a chance on themselves.
Submissions are now open for Full-Length One-Act Staged Readings.
Whether you're submitting your very first play, workshopping something new, or sharing a piece that's ready for a wider audience, Rogue welcomes you. The festival actively encourages submissions from playwrights of all backgrounds, identities, and levels of experience.
'Rogue Theater Festival started out as a love for new work and a cheap venue for the weekend,' said Allison Hohman, the Founder and Artistic Director. 'In our Eighth year, we are thrilled to be expanding to a bi-annual festival and to continue, slowly but surely, grow this artist driven festival with more opportunities to showcase new work.'
The Staged Reading Series will take place in December in New York City at The Flea and submissions are open now through October 26th, 2026. Full details, guidelines, and submission information can be found at roguetheaterfestival.com
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