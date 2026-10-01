Rogue Theater Festival Opens Submissions for Staged Reading Series

Rogue Theater Festival, a mom and pops vibe New York City based theater festival built by and for artists, has opened submissions for The Staged Reading Series as part of Eighth Annual Festival.

What started as a scrappy, artist-run effort has grown into a festival that champions playwrights at every stage of their journey. As it continues its eighth season, Rogue is further committing to creating space for bold ideas, first drafts, passion projects, and encouraging artists to take a chance on themselves.

Submissions are now open for Full-Length One-Act Staged Readings.

Whether you're submitting your very first play, workshopping something new, or sharing a piece that's ready for a wider audience, Rogue welcomes you. The festival actively encourages submissions from playwrights of all backgrounds, identities, and levels of experience.

'Rogue Theater Festival started out as a love for new work and a cheap venue for the weekend,' said Allison Hohman, the Founder and Artistic Director. 'In our Eighth year, we are thrilled to be expanding to a bi-annual festival and to continue, slowly but surely, grow this artist driven festival with more opportunities to showcase new work.'

The Staged Reading Series will take place in December in New York City at The Flea and submissions are open now through October 26th, 2026. Full details, guidelines, and submission information can be found at roguetheaterfestival.com

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 13 Hrs 58 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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