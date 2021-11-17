Illustrator Lisa Congdon Picked to Create Rockefeller Center's 2021 Holiday Map And Holiday Installation

Illustrator Lisa Congdon has been selected as the commissioned artist for the 2021 holiday installation at Rockefeller Center. From November 22, 2021 through January 9, 2022, over a dozen of Congdon's large-scale printed vinyl murals will be on view throughout the campus' indoor and outdoor public areas. A free Rockefeller Center limited edition holiday map featuring Congdon's celebrated illustrations will be available to visitors, as well as all those who work at the Center.

This presentation is the latest iteration of the holiday map series presented in partnership with the non-profit Art Production Fund. Congdon's eye-catching illustrations show her exuberant, quirky interpretation of the holiday season at Rockefeller Center. Viewers will see depictions of the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, the Today Show, as well as several of this year's newcomers to the Plaza, including Ignacio Mattos' restaurant Lodi and the New York-based fashion brand Kule.

Previous artists in the series include Oliver Jeffers, Angelica Hicks and Joanna Avillez.

"I love drawing maps, especially maps that play with symbolism and scale, and so this project was a dream come true for me. I am really inspired by mid-century illustration and design and the map is a nod to 1950's and 1960's New York," said 2021 commissioned artist Lisa Congdon. "New York City is one of my favorite places in the world, and I am beyond honored to create art that can bring both delight and wayfinding to so many people in one of the most iconic locations in the city during the most beautiful time of the year."

Congdon's work will be seen throughout Rockefeller Center including inside 10 Rockefeller Plaza, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, 50 Rockefeller Plaza and the street and concourse levels of 45 Rockefeller Plaza, as well as outside on Rockefeller Plaza. Maps are available in the Top of the Rock gift shop, The Rink skate hut and throughout the campus.

On November 13, 2021, Congdon led a children's public art-making workshop at Rockefeller Center. Drawing from her holiday exhibition at Rockefeller Center, Congdon guided participants in collaging colorful shapes on large cut-outs of various iconic Rockefeller Center and New York City locations. Following the workshop, Congdon incorporated the children's work into this large-scale winter installation that can now be viewed in the window of 10 Rockefeller Plaza.

"We are thrilled to see Lisa Congdon's vibrant New York City inspired illustrations on view during the beloved holiday season at Rockefeller Center," said Casey Fremont, Executive Director of the Art Production Fund. "This is our fourth artist-designed collector edition map, and each year we love giving the public an opportunity to experience the holiday season through the unique lens of an artist."

"Lisa Congdon is internationally known for her vibrant designs and uplifting messages-a perfect fit for Rockefeller Center's holiday season, and a brilliant way to capture the energy that New York City inspires during the holidays," said EB Kelly, Tishman Speyer Managing Director and Head of Rockefeller Center. "Lisa's art, along with the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, will light up the Center with lively colors and festive flair!"

LISA CONGDON is an internationally known fine artist, illustrator and writer. She makes art for clients around the globe, including Target, Amazon, Method, Comme des Garcons, Crate & Barrel, REI and MoMA, among many others. She is the author of ten books, including Art Inc: The Essential Guide to Building Your Career as an Artist and Find Your Artistic Voice: The Essential Guide to Working Your Creative Magic. She is the host of the podcast The Lisa Congdon Sessions and she teaches Creative Entrepreneurship in the MFA program at Pacific Northwest College of Art. Lisa is self-taught and didn't achieve momentum in her career until she was nearly 40 years old. Despite her untraditional path, nearly 15 years later, Lisa has achieved recognition, not just as an artist, but as a leader in the industry for her work in fundraising, knowledge sharing, mentoring and teaching. In March of 2021, she was named One of the 50 Most Inspiring People and Companies According to Industry Creatives published in AdWeek. She lives and works in Portland, Oregon.

ART In Focus is a multidisciplinary program that showcases installations by contemporary artists inspired by the New York City landscape and contemporary life. Artists featured in the series will have their work displayed in a number of prominent and unexpected public locations throughout Rockefeller Center. Art In Focus is presented in partnership with Art Production Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to commissioning and producing ambitious public art projects, reaching new audiences, and expanding awareness through contemporary art. Past Art In Focus artists include Joana Avillez (Rockefeller Center Holiday Map, December 2018), Hein Koh (Braving the Cold, January-April 2019), Portia Munson (Pink Projects, April-July 2019), LaKela Brown (July-September 2019), Lucy Sparrow (Lucy's Delicatessen on 6th, September-November 2019), Angelica Hicks (Rockefeller Center Holiday Map, December 2019), Vanessa German (The Holiest Wilderness is Freedom, January-April 2020), Ryan Flores (Low Lifes: An Upside Down Love Letter, June-September 2020), Genevieve Gaignard (September-November 2020), Oliver Jeffers (Rockefeller Center Holiday Map, December 2020); Hiba Schahbaz (In My Heart, January-May 2021), Sanford Biggers (May-July 2021), Hilary Pecis (July- September 2021), and Maurice Harris (September-November 2021).