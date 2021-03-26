Rockefeller Center Presents SPRING SUNDAY Featuring Musical Performances, Puppet Shows and More

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Parents and children of all ages are invited to enjoy and participate in a virtual "Spring Sunday" on Rockefeller Center's website where they can experience a day of free music, live performances, and entertaining activities including puppet shows, art workshops, and more, on Sunday April 11th beginning at 10:00 a.m. on www.rockefellercenter.com/events/spring-sunday.

"Spring Sunday" is part of Rockefeller Center's free family and kids programming. Normally an in- person day of activities at Rockefeller Center, this year due to COVID-19, live and pre-recorded activities will stream online and can be available to enjoy anytime from the comfort of home.

Among some of the day's live activities include:

· Create a spring flower box collage using your imagination and cutouts from found magazines, newspapers, and old books, as well as construction paper, markers, scissors and glue in an art workshop led by artist Genevieve Gaignard, as part of the yearlong Art In Focus program presented in partnership with the nonprofit Art Production Fund.

· Wear your most fabulous disco outfits (glitter, sequins, bright colors and patterns) and show off your best moves during SoulClapMusic's Unicorn Disco for Tots.

· Make a flashlight with the Brooklyn Robot Foundry using a kit that can be picked up from 30 Rockefeller Plaza, free of charge, while supplies last. Advance registration is required and the workshop is limited to 36 participants ages 6 to 10.

Also, pre-recorded activities will available and include:

· New York City Children's Theater invites children to travel virtually across the five boroughs and explore their five senses.

· The Cumbe Center for African and Diaspora Dance presents West African Adventures where kids can explore oral and movement traditions of traditional and contemporary cultures. Families can also play games and dance along with the Conga Kids, West African and Afro Caribbean drumming traditions.

· Rock and Roll Playhouse performs a program for the entire family to sing along and dance to from Rockefeller Center's iconic Rainbow Room. They will also show families how to make a simple instrument, like a maraca, to continue the dancing fun all day long.

· American Ballet Theater leads a warm up from Top of the Rock Observation Deck and then presents a classic Giselle and Swan Lake ballet workshop from Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room.

· Characters from Puppetsburg, alongside a special guest appearance from Rocky the Owl, discuss adopting pets and fluffy friends during quarantine. The puppets will also lead a puppet- making workshop that can be made by using materials found at home.

· Sometimes it's okay to play with your food! With the help of a parent, kids of all ages are invited to create a KitchenCar with the Brooklyn Robot Foundry using common household items like a sponge, carrot, straw, chopsticks, lettuce, tape, scissors and a knife.

For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com and follow Rockefeller Center on Twitter @rockcenternyc, Instagram @rockefellercenter, and Facebook @rockefellercenternyc.