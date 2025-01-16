Robert Mirabal Will Play Flushing Town Hall With Rare Tribal Mob

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The two-time GRAMMY-winning Pueblo musician and Native American Music Awards'Artist of the Year Robert Mirabal travels from New Mexico to New York for a special appearance with his band, Rare Tribal Mob, at Flushing Town Hall on Friday, January 31.

Their 8:00 PM performance will offer a soul-stirring concert of traditional flute songs, tribal rock, dance and storytelling.

Preceding the concert at 7:00 PM, audiences can arrive early for a panel discussion on Indigenous arts and culture. Robert Mirabal, of the Tiwa Puebloans, and his bandmates will join local artists and advocates Tecumseh Ceaser of the Matinecock and Biana Collins of the Shinnecock in conversation.

“Flushing Town Hall enjoys a longstanding partnership with various artists, educators, and leaders from our local indigenous communities in Queens and New York, and we are thrilled to host Robert Mirabal from New Mexico for this exciting cultural exchange,” says Flushing Town Hall's Executive & Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek. “Mirabal is an extraordinarily versatile performer and Renaissance man at the top of his craft. Audiences are in for a real treat!”

Robert Mirabal is a Pueblo musician and Native American flute player and maker from Taos Pueblo, New Mexico. His flutes are world-renowned and have been displayed at the Smithsonian Institution's Museum of the American Indian. An award-winning musician and leading proponent of world music, Mirabal performs worldwide, sharing flute songs, tribal rock, dance, and storytelling.

He was twice named the Native American Music Awards' Artist of the Year, and received the Songwriter of the Year award three times. He was featured in the GRAMMY Award-winning album, “Sacred Ground: A Tribute to Mother Earth” in 2006.

Mirabal published a book of storytelling, poetry, and prose in 1994 entitled “Skeletons of a Bridge” and is currently writing a second book, “Running Alone in Photographs.

Mirabal is a father and a farmer, living in Taos Pueblo and participating in the traditional ways and rituals of his people.