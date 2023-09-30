Riverside Opera Company to Host Ukrainian Russian Peace Concert in October

Live Music Matters at Ukrainian Russian Peace Concert on October 7th at Gateway Church in Staten Island NY 10309.

By: Sep. 30, 2023

Riverside Opera Company to Host Ukrainian Russian Peace Concert in October

Maestro Alan Aurelia, founder of the Richmond County Orchestra and Riverside Opera Company will present A Ukranian  Russian Peace Concert of live music featuring an all Ukrainian and Russian cast performing various popular, classical and cultural compositions. The event occurs Saturday, October 7 from 7:30 pm to 9 p.m. at Gateway Church 200 Boscombe Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10309.  General admission is $20 (suggested donation) at the door.  Students and Children are admitted for free.

Thanks to the generous support of  Staten Island Arts and the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs this unique musical celebration of Ukrainian and Russian performers takes place under the direction of Maestro Aurelia.  Included in the program are Rusalka's "Song of the Moon." Ukrainian folk dance "Metelitsa," "Far from the Home I Love" from Fiddler on the Roof, "For Good" from Wicked and more. 

Featured performers include: Zoya Gramigin, soprano; Yelena Polyachenko, pianist; Galina Ivannikova, mezzo soprano; Anna Polyachenko, dancer/singer; Adeline Cheney, singer; Chris Jehnert, singer; Tania Eicoff, narrator; Jessica Stagno, ASL interpreter.




