Riverdale Children's Theatre To Be Featured On CNN's CHAMPIONS FOR CHANGE

The Riverdale Children's Theatre has been chosen by CNN anchor John Berman as one of the news networks 2021 "Champions for Change. This week- long event, starting September 19th on CNN, shines a spotlight on innovators, changemakers and pioneers who are challenging the status quo to improve the lives of others. "We are so incredibly honored to be recognized by CNN and John Berman" says Becky Lillie Woods, who co founded the Riverdale Children's Theatre with her husband Derek in 2010 "We share this distinct recognition with all of our kids and families who have been a part of our mission for the past decade".

Riverdale Children's Theatre is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational theatre program that brings together children from various religious and cultural backgrounds to learn about themselves, each other and the joy of performing. CNN anchor Berman and his team spent 2 days covering RCT's summer program on the campus of the College of Mount Saint Vincent this past August.

"For us and our teaching artists, it's more than just putting on shows. A quality arts program can truly make a huge difference in the life of a child, and our families and community partners have made that possible for hundreds of kids." said Derek Woods, who serves as the programs Executive Director "For them, I am so proud that CNN has chosen to spotlight our work and show a different side of the Bronx to the world as well"

RCT produces full scale musical theatre productions, offers music and dance programs, and distributes thousands of dollars in scholarship each year so that any child can have access to their program. CNN's special week-long event "Champions for Change" launches Sunday, September 19th across CNN, and culminates in a one-hour special hosted by Victor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota on Saturday, September 25th at 8 pm ET/PT. To learn more about the Riverdale Children's Theatre, log on to www.riverdaletheatre.org.