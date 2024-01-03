Ripple Effect Artists to Host Annual Gala In Financial District Featuring Live Performances & More

On Tuesday, February 13, Join Ripple Effect Artists for another spectacular Valentine's Day GALA. White Horse Tavern in NYC's Financial District, 25 Bridge Street New York City. Be part of the enchanting atmosphere filled with live performances, raffle contests, and a vibrant community of artists and art enthusiasts.

Ripple Effect Artists (REA) is a New York City based Theatre company that utilizes art as a vehicle to initiate crucial conversations. REA was born from founder Jessie Fahay's desire to push audiences from apathy to action and inspire intergenerational change. Ripple Effect Artists produces theatre, film, and radio performances to support this mission.

Ticket includes Entry PLUS Unlimited Wine & Beer PLUS Five Raffle Tickets (opportunity to purchase more raffle tickets as the night continues)

Ripple Effect Artists, Inc. (REA) addresses injustice and causes social impact through art - primarily by producing masterful plays - presenting them along with talk-back discussions in partnership with educators and advocacy groups. These events, our education, and our game-changing philanthropy cultivate empathy, shift audiences from APATHY to ACTION, and create a RIPPLE EFFECT in the larger community. Ripple Effect Artists is an Actor's Equity 501(c)3 theatre company.