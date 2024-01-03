Ripple Effect Artists to Host Annual Gala In Financial District Featuring Live Performances & More

Ripple Effect Artists hosts annual gala in financial district with live performances, raffle contests, and a vibrant community of artists and art enthusiasts.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 3 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors Photo 4 Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors

Ripple Effect Artists to Host Annual Gala In Financial District Featuring Live Performances & More

On Tuesday, February 13, Join Ripple Effect Artists for another spectacular Valentine's Day GALA. White Horse Tavern in NYC's Financial District, 25 Bridge Street New York City. Be part of the enchanting atmosphere filled with live performances, raffle contests, and a vibrant community of artists and art enthusiasts.

Ripple Effect Artists (REA) is a New York City based Theatre company that utilizes art as a vehicle to initiate crucial conversations. REA was born from founder Jessie Fahay's desire to push audiences from apathy to action and inspire intergenerational change. Ripple Effect Artists produces theatre, film, and radio performances to support this mission.

Ticket includes Entry PLUS Unlimited Wine & Beer PLUS Five Raffle Tickets (opportunity to purchase more raffle tickets as the night continues)

Ripple Effect Artists, Inc. (REA) addresses injustice and causes social impact through art - primarily by producing masterful plays - presenting them along with talk-back discussions in partnership with educators and advocacy groups. These events, our education, and our game-changing philanthropy cultivate empathy, shift audiences from APATHY to ACTION, and create a RIPPLE EFFECT in the larger community. Ripple Effect Artists is an Actor's Equity 501(c)3 theatre company.




RELATED STORIES

1
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date Photo
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date

The live capture of Waitress the Musical will be available to own on digital platforms this week. The new release date will now allow audiences to stream the filmed version of the Broadway musical from their homes using apps like Prime Video, Apple TV, and more. The film stars Sara Bareilles, Charity Angél Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, and more.

2
Join a Meet & Greet With Gavin Creel and More at WALK ON THROUGH Photo
Join a Meet & Greet With Gavin Creel and More at WALK ON THROUGH

MCC Theater will present a special performance of Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice on Saturday January 6 at 7:00PM.

3
Bernadette Peters Joins 2nd Sailing of The Broadway Cruise Photo
Bernadette Peters Joins 2nd Sailing of The Broadway Cruise

Theatre legend and multi-Tony Award Winner Bernadette Peters (Old Friends, Annie Get Your Gun, “The Good Fight”) has joined the previously announced stars of the theatre and creative luminaries for an unforgettable vacation where tropical weather and calm seas await on the 2nd annual Broadway Cruise.

4
Video: Watch Ryan Murphys FEUD Season Two Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Ryan Murphy's FEUD Season Two Trailer

The trailer for season two of Ryan Murphy's Feud anthology has been released. Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans features Diane Lane as Slim Keith and Tom Hollander as Capote, Naomi Watts as Babe Paley, Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest, and Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill. Watch the video, also featuring Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore, and Treat Williams.

More Hot Stories For You

Join a Meet & Greet With Gavin Creel and More at WALK ON THROUGH Special PerformanceJoin a Meet & Greet With Gavin Creel and More at WALK ON THROUGH Special Performance
Bernadette Peters Joins 2nd Sailing of The Broadway CruiseBernadette Peters Joins 2nd Sailing of The Broadway Cruise
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cancels Today's Matinee Due to Illness in the CompanyHOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cancels Today's Matinee Due to Illness in the Company
Brandon Victor Dixon, Erich Bergen, Rachel Dratch & More to Join SAY's 10th Annual Paul Rudd Celebrity Bowling BenefitBrandon Victor Dixon, Erich Bergen, Rachel Dratch & More to Join SAY's 10th Annual Paul Rudd Celebrity Bowling Benefit

Videos

Watch Ryan Murphy's FEUD Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Ryan Murphy's FEUD Season Two Trailer
Watch the Final MEAN GIRLS Trailer Video
Watch the Final MEAN GIRLS Trailer
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
ALADDIN

Recommended For You