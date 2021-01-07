Ring in the New Year with New York City Children's Theater!
Ring in the New Year with My First Nutcracker My First Nutcracker This holiday season, join us for a special presentation of My First Nutcracker filmed live at Theatre Row, streamed directly into your home! Join Clara and the Prince as they travel to a magical kingdom filled with delicious treats, dancing flowers and a pesky mouse king in this holiday classic re-imagined for your youngest theatergoers! Streaming through Sunday, January 10th, 2021 Price: $25 for Unlimited Streams Best for ages 3-8 | Run Time: 50 minutes Buy Tickets https://nycchildrenstheater.org/show/my-first-nutcracker/
