Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ring in the New Year with New York City Children's Theater!

Check Out the Special Offer Below

Jan. 7, 2021  

Ring in the New Year with My First Nutcracker My First Nutcracker This holiday season, join us for a special presentation of My First Nutcracker filmed live at Theatre Row, streamed directly into your home! Join Clara and the Prince as they travel to a magical kingdom filled with delicious treats, dancing flowers and a pesky mouse king in this holiday classic re-imagined for your youngest theatergoers! Streaming through Sunday, January 10th, 2021 Price: $25 for Unlimited Streams Best for ages 3-8 | Run Time: 50 minutes Buy Tickets https://nycchildrenstheater.org/show/my-first-nutcracker/


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You