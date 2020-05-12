Ricky Ian Gordon, Eisa Davis & More Join A NEW DAWN Live Streamed Concert

Following Living Room Music's successful first concert event presented by The American Opera Project, co-curators mezzo-soprano Blythe Gaissert, composer Laura Kaminsky and baritone Michael Kelly announced their second event called "A New Dawn", to be presented on Sunday, May 17th at 7pm EST. Composer Ricky Ian Gordon (Grapes of Wrath; Intimate Apparel) and Pulitzer Prize finalist playwright Eisa Davis (Bulrusher; Angela's Mixtape) have been added to the list of eclectic artists for upcoming Living Room Music concerts.

Via livestream video, you are invited into the homes of our eclectically-curated roster of multidisciplinary artists. With luminary hosts such as opera singer Isabel Leonard (Metropolitan Opera), actor Dan Butler (Frasier; The Mist), and actor and director Tamara Tunie (Law & Order: SVU; Better Call Saul) Living Room Music is a celebratory shared experience. Created in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the concerts celebrate the three consecutive holiday Sundays in May (Mother's Day, Commencement and Memorial Day). Now, these family-oriented holidays are negatively affected by shelter in place restrictions. Great inspiration can be found in the words and music of our artists, as well as messages of hope and unity to connect us during this time of substantial separation.

EVENT INFO

A New Dawn

Sunday, May 17th, 7pm EST

As many embark on new beginnings during this time of Commencement ceremonies, A New Dawn, hosted by actor and filmmaker Dan Butler, looks more broadly at starting anew, bold beginnings and hopeful futures.

Artists include:

Dan Butler, host, actor and filmmaker

Ricky Ian Gordon, composer

David Fung, pianist

Blythe Gaissert, mezzo-soprano

Benedicte Jourdois, pianist

Michael Kelly, baritone

Jovino Santos Neto, pianist

(Additional artists to be announced)

UPCOMING EVENT INFO

An Essential Honor

Sunday, May 24th, 7pm EST

Hosted by Tony Award winning actress and producer Tamara Tunie for the Memorial Day weekend, An Essential Honor looks at the strength and unity that is discovered through times of great strife, recognizes those who serve in times of distress, and acknowledges the lessons we must learn in order to build trust among one another.

Artists include:

Tamara Tunie, host and Tony Award winning actress and producer

Gordon Chambers, Grammy award winning singer/songwriter

Sasha Cooke, Grammy award winning mezzo-soprano

Kelly Markgraf, baritone

Idith Meshulam, pianist

Karim Sulayman, Grammy award winning tenor/performance artist

Eisa Davis, award-winning actor, writer, and singer-songwriter

(Additional artists to be announced)





