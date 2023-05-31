Richmond County Orchestra Performs Concerto di Primavera in June

Celebrate the 25th season of the Richmond County Orchestra and the works of composers born in June at Concerto di Primavera, a 54-piece orchestral production on Saturday, June 3, 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s University, Campus Center Gymnasium, 300 Howard Ave., Staten Island, NY 10301. Students and Children admitted FREE. Tickets $20 at the door, $15 per person with advance purchase.

Enjoy selections from: Scheherazade, Carmen, Peer Gynt and music by Richard Rodgers and Robert Russell Bennett, Mildred J. Hill, Cole Porter and Cy Coleman. Featured performers are child singer Adeline Cherny who will sing "Tomorrow" from Annie and Yuukie Kioke Trio performing "Spain" by Chick Correa. Yuukie plays flute and saxophone.

About the featured performers:

Adeline Cherny has been training vocally since the age of 5 and has been participating in different performing groups all around the city. Her latest on-screen performances was on the set of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and 2008. She is a winner of the Richmond County Orchestra's Staten Island has talent.

Yuukie Kioke started learning piano when she was 2 years old. While she majored in German literature in Rikkyo University, joined Big Band and started playing alto saxophone. She learned from Hisashige Kato, one of the great saxophone players in the Japanese jazz scene. Since she moved to United States, she has been playing flute/piccolo in Richmond County Orchestra and alto saxophone/flute in many Jazz bands, Big Bands, Rock bands and many other styles.

Conductor Alan Aurelia founded the Richmond County Orchestra in 1998 to provide Staten Island with the best live musical performances. Maestro Aurelia has served on the music faculties of Borough of Manhattan Community College, Brooklyn College, College of Staten Island, and Wagner College and The Staten Island Conservatory of Music. He is a regular guest conductor in Massa, Italy. Under his leadership, the RCO has performed at such prestigious venues as the Guggenheim Museum and Carnegie Hall.