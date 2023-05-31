Richmond County Orchestra Performs Concerto di Primavera in June

The performance is on Saturday, June 3, 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s University.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83 Photo 1 Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83
Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Photo 2 Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Photo 3 Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Photo 4 Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions

Celebrate the 25th season of the Richmond County Orchestra and the works of composers born in June at Concerto di Primavera, a 54-piece orchestral production on Saturday, June 3, 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s University, Campus Center Gymnasium, 300 Howard Ave., Staten Island, NY 10301.  Students and Children admitted FREE. Tickets $20 at the door, $15 per person with advance purchase.

Enjoy selections from: Scheherazade, Carmen, Peer Gynt and music by Richard Rodgers and Robert Russell Bennett, Mildred J. Hill, Cole Porter and Cy Coleman. Featured performers are child singer Adeline Cherny who will sing "Tomorrow" from Annie and Yuukie Kioke Trio performing "Spain" by Chick Correa. Yuukie plays flute and saxophone.

About the featured performers:

 Adeline Cherny has been training vocally since the age of 5 and has been participating in different performing groups all around the city. Her latest on-screen performances was on the set of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and 2008. She is a winner of the Richmond County Orchestra's Staten Island has talent. 

Yuukie Kioke  started learning piano when she was 2 years old. While she majored in German literature in Rikkyo University,  joined Big Band and started playing alto saxophone. She learned from Hisashige Kato, one of the great saxophone players in the Japanese jazz scene. Since she moved to United States, she has been playing flute/piccolo in Richmond County Orchestra and alto saxophone/flute in many Jazz bands, Big Bands, Rock bands and many other styles.

Conductor Alan Aurelia founded the Richmond County Orchestra in 1998 to provide Staten Island with the best live musical performances. Maestro Aurelia has served on the music faculties of Borough of Manhattan Community College, Brooklyn College, College of Staten Island, and Wagner College and The Staten Island Conservatory of Music. He is a regular guest conductor in Massa, Italy. Under his leadership, the RCO has performed at such prestigious venues as the Guggenheim Museum and Carnegie Hall.





Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Karen Ziemba, Lee Roy Reams and Erin Davie Join WONDERFUL TOWN At 54 Below Photo
Karen Ziemba, Lee Roy Reams and Erin Davie Join WONDERFUL TOWN At 54 Below

Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Steel Pier), Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street), and Broadway favorite Erin Davie (Diana) have been added to 54 Sings Wonderful Town: The 70th Anniversary Concert at 54 Below on Wednesday, June 21st at 9:30pm.

HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo
HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music

The minds behind the upcoming musical Here Lies Love have responded to opposition over the use of pre-recorded music as part of its upcoming Broadway production.

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/28/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/28/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 5/28/2023.

Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform That’s The Way It Is on GMA Photo
Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA

Betsy Wolfe and Lorna Courtney appeared on GMA3 this morning to perform 'That’s The Way It Is' this morning. Watch a video of the Tony nominated pair belting out the Céline Dion classic now! Earlier, the cast joined Wolfe and Courtney for a performance of 'Since U Been Gone' on Good Morning America.


More Hot Stories For You

Karen Ziemba, Lee Roy Reams and Erin Davie Join WONDERFUL TOWN At 54 BelowKaren Ziemba, Lee Roy Reams and Erin Davie Join WONDERFUL TOWN At 54 Below
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded MusicHERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/28/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/28/23
SIX to Host Its First-Ever Autism Friendly Performance, Presented by TDFSIX to Host Its First-Ever Autism Friendly Performance, Presented by TDF

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Video
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award Video
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You