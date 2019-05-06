Richard Kirk Mills Recent Paintings, Windows And Landscapes Comes to Blue Mountain Gallery

The Blue Mountain Gallery will hold an exhibition of Richard Kirk Mills' recent paintings May 21 through June 15, 2019. A reception for the artist will be held Thursday May 23rd, from 6 to 8 PM. Mr. Mills will also be at the gallery and available to discuss his work on Saturday, May 25th from 11 AM to 6 PM.

After teaching for thirty-four years, first at Pratt Graphics Center then as professor of art at LIU/Post, Mills has returned to painting full time. He maintains studios in New Jersey and the Catskills. This is firsMills' first solo show at Blue MountainKnown for his printmaking and for his distinguished work in public and eco-art, this is Mills' first show in NYC since his return to painting.

"I paint directly from subjects in my familiar surroundings. The poetry of place arises from my own personal mythology: a longing for lost homes; a remembrance of water; of daydreaming looking out of windows: of silence. I occasionally make a pilgrimage, but for the most part, it's just there, in front of me. From my observations and emotions I try to make good paintings."

Mills has been artist in residence at the Teaneck Creek Conservancy and a visiting Fellow at the Jentel Foundation, Ucross Foundation and the Virginia Center for Creative Arts. Mills has received grants from numerous arts foundations and state and federal agencies including the NJ State Council on the Arts, Puffin Foundation, Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, USEPA, NJDEP and NJ TRANSIT.

Blue Mountain Gallery 530 West 25th Street 4th floor New York, NY 10001 Tues- Sat 11-6 www.bluemountaingallery.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You