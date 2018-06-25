Richard H. Blake Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below Next Month

Feinstein's/54 Below will present Broadway veteran Richard H. Blake in "Music of My Life" on July 9th. Richard H. Blake has performed on Broadway for 30 years in 15 Broadway shows with starring roles in shows such as Legally Blonde, Wicked, Jersey Boys, Rent, Hairspray and currently A Bronx Tale, The Musical.

A captivating story teller and gifted rock tenor, Music of My Life weaves together unbelievable stories and memorable songs from his life and career as he takes us on a journey from clumsy, accident prone kid to Broadway leading man. With stops along the way that include his brush with the Mickey Mouse Club, Star Search and his time as the front man for the boy band City Boyz. Yes, that's City Boyz with a Z!

With direction by Joe Ricci and musical direction by Meg Zervoulis, Music of My Life promises to be is an intimate evening that will leave a smile on your face and a song in your heart.

Richard H. Blake in "Music of My Life" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 9th at 7:00 pm. There is a $40-$80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Richard H. Blake can currently be seen playing Lorenzo in the Jerry Zaks directed A Bronx Tale. Other Broadway credits include: Jersey Boys, Wicked, Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer, Hairspray, Aida, Saturday Night Fever, Rent, Macbeth and The Sound of Music. National Tours: Wicked, Saturday Night Fever, Footloose. Numerous Film, TV, Off Broadway and commercial credits. His favorite roles to date are that of husband and father to his amazing wife and son. @richardhblake

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

